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Teachers Service Commission (TSC) recruits new Chief Executive Officer at the headquarters on November 16, 2026. [File]

The race for the substantive Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer enters a decisive phase as five shortlisted candidates face the selection panel in interviews scheduled for Monday.

Among those seeking the position is acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei, who will compete against four other candidates for the top administrative job at the teachers' employer.

Others includes Cheptumo Ayabei, Robert Odette, Lawrence Kaburu and Farah Abdi Saman.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Ayabei is TSC Director of Finance after he joined the commission in 1999 as a Finance Officer and rose through the ranks to become Director of Finance in 2009 while Kaburu, currently serves as the Director of Health Revenue in the Tharaka Nithi County Government.

Saman is serving as a County Executive Committee Member in charge of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation in Wajir County after several years as teacher and principal in high school.

The interviews will determine who stands the best chance of succeeding former chief executive officer Nancy Macharia, whose departure on June 1, 2025, left the commission under the leadership of an acting office-holder.

The five candidates were selected from a pool of 124 applicants who expressed interest in the position following a fresh advertisement issued by the commission. Applications closed on October 30, 2026. Cheptumo Ayabei, TSC Director of Finance. [File]

The recruitment exercise marks a fresh attempt by the commission to fill the position permanently after the initial process was nullified by the High Court over procedural irregularities.

In a ruling delivered on September 17, 2026, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Dorah Chepkwony and Francis Nyungu of the Kiambu High Court quashed the earlier recruitment process, which had commenced on May 6, 2025.

The court found that the initial advertisement allowed prospective applicants only 13 days to submit their applications, falling short of the minimum 14 days stipulated in the TSC Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual.

The judges also faulted the commission for failing to disclose the proposed remuneration for the position in the advertisement, ruling that the recruitment process could not proceed without compliance with the required procedures.

However, the court upheld the constitutionality of Section 16(2)(b) and (c) of the TSC Act, which requires applicants to possess a degree in education and at least 10 years of relevant professional experience, including five years in senior management.

The commission had also invited members of the public to submit credible information concerning the shortlisted candidates through sworn affidavits addressed to the TSC chairperson. The deadline for submissions was November 13.

TSC chairperson Jamleck Muturi said the commission would interview members of the public who had submitted information about the candidates, assuring them that their submissions would remain confidential.

Muturi maintained that the recruitment would be conducted on merit, emphasising that the commission was an equal opportunity employer committed to fair and open competition.

The successful candidate will take charge of an institution responsible for employing, registering, managing and overseeing teachers in Kenya's public education sector, making the position critical to the country's education system.