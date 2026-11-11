KICD urges school heads to educate parents on CBE grading system

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KICD Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong’ondo during 3rd Annual Educational Assessment Symposium being held at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) on May 4, 2026. [File]

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong’ondo has urged school heads to strengthen engagement with parents, saying their active involvement is critical to the successful implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system and the holistic development of learners.

Prof. Ong’ondo said schools must move beyond treating parents as occasional participants in school activities and instead recognise them as key partners in shaping children's academic, social and moral development.

Speaking during the Comprehensive Schools Heads Conference in Mombasa, he noted that despite nearly a decade of implementing the new curriculum, many parents were still struggling to understand its assessment and grading system, resulting in confusion and misconceptions about learners' performance.

"Ten years into the new curriculum system, many parents are still struggling to understand the new grading system. Can we make sure we involve parents in all activities we do at school and they understand?" he posed.

He particularly challenged school administrators to explain the meaning of the Emerging (EE) assessment grade, warning against parents interpreting it as an indication that a child had completely failed.

"Let them know what EE means, explain to them why we are not ranking the children in school. Let them understand that the child has not come to school to compete against another child but to compete against the expected learning outcomes and expectations," he said. KICD Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong’ondo with KECSHA chairman Faud Ali during heads meeting on November 10, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwemba, Standard]

He said school administrators had a responsibility to continuously educate parents on the objectives of CBE, particularly the shift away from traditional academic ranking towards assessing individual learners against established learning outcomes.

Prof. Ong’ondo recalled that when CBE was introduced, some parents complained that the system was placing an additional burden on them through home-based learning activities. However, he said such activities were intended to connect classroom learning with real-life experiences and challenges within families and communities.

He urged school heads to involve parents in activities ranging from tree planting, music and sports to the release of learners' assessment results, ensuring they understand the educational value behind each exercise.

Prof. Ong’ondo also called for renewed emphasis on values-based education, saying schools must deliberately nurture responsible, patriotic and disciplined citizens alongside imparting academic and practical skills.

He said values should be demonstrated through the conduct of school leaders, teachers, non-teaching staff and learners rather than merely taught as theoretical subjects.

According to Prof. Ong’ondo, institutions should adopt a whole-school approach in promoting values such as honesty, peace, integrity, respect and love, including displaying messages that reinforce these principles within school environments.

He observed that one of the reasons behind the curriculum reforms was the need to address gaps in producing citizens who appreciate national identity, manage resources responsibly and embrace healthy lifestyles.

As the country continues strengthening CBE implementation, he said values-based education would become increasingly important, announcing plans for a wider collaborative programme with school heads ahead of its expanded implementation in 2027.

Prof. Ong’ondo also emphasized on Community Service Learning as a key component of the curriculum, saying education should equip learners with practical skills to identify and address challenges affecting their communities.

He said learning should not be limited to abstract classroom concepts but should expose learners to real-life issues such as environmental degradation, gender discrimination, poor hygiene, inadequate nutrition and unhealthy lifestyles.

"Education at any level, from pre-school to university, must be problem-based. What are the issues in society that, at that level, the learner has been empowered to address?" he asked.

He explained that CBE encourages community participation in learning projects, enabling learners to apply knowledge and skills to practical situations while developing a sense of responsibility towards society.

The KICD boss further urged teachers to embrace learner-centred teaching approaches, where learners actively drive the learning process while teachers provide guidance and support.

Under this approach, lessons are organised around activities, with continuous assessment focusing on identifying learners' progress and areas requiring improvement rather than relying solely on examinations.

"The learner becomes the driver as the teacher becomes the guide by the side," he said.

His remarks come as Kenya continues refining the Competency-Based Education framework, with schools expected to strengthen partnerships with families, communities and other stakeholders to ensure learners acquire not only academic competencies but also values, practical skills and the ability to address societal challenges.

Prof. Ong’ondo said the success of the reforms would ultimately depend on how well schools integrate parents, values education and community participation into everyday learning.