Why MPs are considering return of canning in schools

National Assembly Education Committee Chairperson Tinderet MP Julius Melly at County Hall, Mini Chambers, in Nairobi, on August 20, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The cane could make a comeback in schools, with the National Assembly Committee on Education hinting at the removal of the legal provisions outlawing corporal punishment amid growing concerns over student indiscipline and attacks on teachers.

National Assembly Education Committee chairman Julius Melly disclosed that the proposal to review the prohibition had been presented to the committee, adding that the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) played a critical role in advancing the proposal.