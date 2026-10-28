Youth urged to shun political goonism and take charge of their future

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview on October 28, 206. [Wahito Kanyiri, Standard]

Young Kenyans have been challenged to reject political goonism and take an active role in shaping the country’s future, with leaders warning that politicians exploit unemployed youth during election campaigns only to abandon them after securing power.

Speaking during a youth workshop in Nairobi, participants called for greater youth participation in elective politics, peaceful campaigns and decision-making, saying young people should use their skills and numbers to push for meaningful change rather than become instruments of political violence.

Wanjiru Gladys, an aspiring Member of Parliament for Kibra, said young people possessed the abilities needed to transform the country but were increasingly being drawn into destructive political activities because of limited opportunities.

“The youth are potentially capable; we have skills and ability. Goonism should be discouraged,” she said.

Wanjiru noted that intimidation and violence during campaigns had discouraged women from seeking elective positions, urging political aspirants to tolerate divergent views and allow their competitors to present their policies and manifestos without fear.

“Let all aspirants be tolerant, give others room to sell their policies and manifesto without fear or intimidation,” she said, calling on politicians to engage young people constructively.

She also criticised the government over what she described as a failure to implement the two-thirds gender principle, saying inclusive leadership remained essential to ensuring women and young people had meaningful representation.

The discussions come as political leaders intensify calls for youth participation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged young Kenyans to translate their desire for change into electoral action by registering as voters, mobilising others and turning out to vote.

“We are banking on the youth to make the change we desire for next year. As much as they push us to give them direction, we call upon the youth to take up their role, register as voters, mobilise voters and turn up to vote,” Gachagua said.

Media practitioner Shaffie Maina said the entry of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna into the presidential race had encouraged young people to consider seeking leadership positions.

He challenged the media to provide equal opportunities for aspirants to communicate their agendas, adding that unemployment had made some young people vulnerable to recruitment into political gangs.

“We urge them to come up and fight for the seats so that they can push for issues that they think are not addressed in the right way,” Maina said.

Kraka Isaiah, an aspiring youth leader in Kajiado County, said political violence had contributed to loss of lives, destruction of property and insecurity, while denying some aspirants an opportunity to participate freely.

He called for a political environment that upholds the rule of law and gives young people equal opportunities in leadership and decision-making.

Wanjiku Thega, a youth leader affiliated with the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), said she had condemned goonism and that her group had experienced its effects. She said a letter had been sent to the Inspector-General of Police seeking protection and action against the growing culture of political violence.

“Young people should be used meaningfully in this elective cycle away from chaos and destruction,” she said, describing youth as a decisive constituency in the 2027 political contest.

Thega urged young Kenyans to participate not only as candidates but also as election agents, grassroots mobilisers, party officials and community leaders.

The workshop highlighted the need to address unemployment, political intimidation, gender representation and barriers to youth participation. Participants said sustainable change would require political parties to create opportunities for young leaders while discouraging violence and promoting issue-based campaigns.