Refugee teachers: Committed to job, trapped in poor work conditions

Refugee teachers face low pay, overcrowded classrooms and insecure contracts despite their dedication to learners. [Courtesy]

More than eight in every 10 teachers working in Kenya’s refugee camp schools earn Sh9,000 or less a month, despite shouldering the responsibility of educating children whose lives have been shaped by displacement, violence and interrupted schooling, while their counterparts in public schools serving host communities are more likely to enjoy permanent employment, higher pay and clearer career paths.