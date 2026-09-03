Turning State House into TSC teacher hiring department preposterous

What happens when the office constitutionally responsible for employing teachers is no longer the office actually deciding who gets employed? That is the uncomfortable question raised by the Speaker of the National Assembly’s recent remarks.
The Speaker alleged that he takes some Members of Parliament to State House, where they collect employment letters for teachers. He further alleged that some MPs sell those opportunities to members of the public for as much as Sh400,000.
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