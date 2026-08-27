MPs questions accuracy of learner data used for education capitation

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Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee on August 27, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Public Accounts Committee has questioned the reliability of learner enrolment data used by the Government to allocate billions of shillings in education capitation.

MPs warn that inaccurate records could expose public funds to wastage and undermine planning in the education sector.

The concerns emerged on Thursday as the Committee examined the Auditor-General’s Report for the 2023/2024 financial year on the accounts of the State Department for Basic Education.

The Auditor-General flagged unconfirmed capitation payments under the Free Primary Education (FPE), Junior Secondary Education (JSE) and Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) programmes.

The Government disbursed Sh63.95 billion for FDSE, Sh30.99 billion for JSE and Sh9.05 billion for FPE based on learner enrolment data captured in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

However, the Auditor-General found that there was no documentary evidence to prove that the learner data in NEMIS had been verified by the respective Sub-County Education Offices before the funds were released.

The report also raised concerns about the system’s continuous updating of learner records, saying the lack of a clear cut-off point makes it difficult to establish the exact number of learners at any given time.

NEMIS also does not register learners without birth certificates and does not provide funding for learners who have attained the age of 18, raising further questions about the completeness of the data used for capitation.

Committee chairperson Tindi Mwale (Butere) questioned how the Government could accurately determine the amount of money required for schools without verified enrolment figures.

“NEMIS was introduced to digitise student records and streamline processes such as capitation disbursement. Are you saying money is disbursed to unconfirmed learners?” Mwale asked.

Appearing before the Committee, Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa acknowledged challenges with NEMIS but said the weaknesses identified had not resulted in evidence of irregular capitation payments.

NEMIS was introduced in 2017 to digitise learner records and improve the management of education services, including admissions, capitation and examination registration.

However, the system has faced challenges including incomplete coverage, unreliable data and limited integration with other government systems.

Ololtuaa told MPs that the Ministry plans to replace NEMIS with the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS) from next year.

The new system is expected to strengthen controls, improve data management and address some of the weaknesses experienced under NEMIS.

The planned migration, however, came under scrutiny, with MPs demanding documentation showing how the Ministry arrived at the decision to replace NEMIS.

The Committee warned that the Government must ensure public funds are not unnecessarily spent during the transition and called for accountability over the planned migration.

Ololtuaa committed to provide the requested documentation to the Committee within two weeks.

The inquiry comes amid continued efforts by the Government to improve accountability in the management of education funds.

“Reliable learner data is critical because capitation allocations are tied directly to enrolment, meaning errors in records can affect the amount of money sent to schools,” he said.