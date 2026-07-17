PS Inyangala admits crisis in university funding model as scholarship deficit hits Sh29 billion

Principal Secretary for Higher Education Beatrice Inyangala. [File, Standard]

The government has admitted that President William Ruto’s university funding model is under strain after it emerged that billions of shillings needed to finance scholarships and student loans are unavailable, exposing public universities to a deepening financial crisis.

Principal Secretary for Higher Education Beatrice Inyangala told the National Assembly Education Committee that the current funding mechanism is not aligned with the demands of the new student-centred funding model, resulting in huge financing gaps that are threatening university operations.