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Kuppet warns as non-resident teachers in Ol Kalou seek transfer over by-election tensions

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jun. 18, 2026
KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori addressing the media. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A wave of fear is sweeping through Nyandarua County, forcing dozens of teachers to seek transfers as political tensions linked to the Ol Kalou by-election escalate.

Details now indicate that at least 61 teachers have formally applied for transfers, a move the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has linked to the ongoing campaigns.

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Related Topics

Teachers Service Commission Response Kuppet Teachers Safety Concerns Nyandarua Teachers Transfer Requests Ol Kalou By Election Tensions
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