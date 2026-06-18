Kuppet warns as non-resident teachers in Ol Kalou seek transfer over by-election tensions

A wave of fear is sweeping through Nyandarua County, forcing dozens of teachers to seek transfers as political tensions linked to the Ol Kalou by-election escalate.
Details now indicate that at least 61 teachers have formally applied for transfers, a move the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has linked to the ongoing campaigns.
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