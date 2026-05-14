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PS Bitok calls for heads to curb school unrest

By Mike Kihaki | May. 14, 2026
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Basic Education Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The government has moved to address rising cases of unrest in secondary schools across the country. Basic Education Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok calling for immediate and coordinated action to safeguard uninterrupted learning.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with high school principals, regional and county education officials on Thursday, Bitok expressed concern over the growing incidents of student unrest that have disrupted learning and, in some cases, forced the temporary closure of schools.

The consultative meeting, which also brought together sub-county education officers and senior officials from the Ministry of Education headquarters, sought to identify urgent interventions to restore calm in learning institutions and prevent further disruptions.

“The second term has traditionally been prone to unrest, and we must be more proactive in identifying and addressing the triggers before they escalate,” said Bitok.

“We are aware of incidences of unrest in some of our schools which have unfortunately interfered with smooth learning and led to the closure of some institutions. We must be on the lookout for the triggers to effectively preempt them.”

School unrest has remained a recurring challenge in Kenya’s education sector, particularly during the second term, often linked to exam pressure, disciplinary disputes, and student dissatisfaction. In recent years, cases involving dormitory fires, destruction of property, and class boycotts have raised concerns about student welfare and school management practices.

During the meeting, education officers from across the country attributed the latest wave of unrest to weak communication between students and school management, failure to involve learners in decision-making, harsh disciplinary practices, and increasing academic pressure.

Other contributing factors identified included poor learning environments, peer influence, drug and substance abuse, social media pressure, and ineffective guidance and counseling systems.

Bitok urged school administrators to adopt student-centered approaches in resolving grievances and creating healthier learning environments.

“Schools must strengthen communication channels between students, teachers, parents, and administrators to promote trust, openness, and timely resolution of concerns,” he said.

He further emphasized the need to involve learners in decisions affecting their school life, arguing that participation fosters responsibility and a sense of belonging.

On discipline management, the PS discouraged punitive approaches that may worsen tensions, calling instead for corrective and humane interventions.

“Discipline should be fair, supportive, and corrective. Schools must create environments where learners feel heard, respected, and supported,” he added.

The Ministry also challenged schools to strengthen guidance and counseling departments to offer psychosocial support and mentorship to students facing academic and emotional challenges.

Bitok appealed to parents, teachers, and education stakeholders to work together in nurturing disciplined, safe, and inclusive schools, saying collective action remains key to protecting Kenya’s education gains.

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Related Topics

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok Schools Unrest Harsh Discipline in Schools Poor Governance in Schools
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