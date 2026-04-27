Kenya mourns education icon Prof. Raphael Munavu

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Prof. Raphael Munavu during the Konza Technopolis Economic Innovation Partnership Program (EIPP) 3rd Year Projects with Korea, Trade -Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA) on March 5, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard].

Kenya is mourning the death of distinguished scholar Prof. Raphael Munavu, a towering figure whose influence shaped the country’s education system, academic institutions and policy direction for decades.

President William Ruto led the nation in paying tribute, describing Prof. Munavu as a transformative intellectual whose lifelong commitment to education and public service left an enduring legacy.

“His enduring commitment to learning and public service leaves a profound legacy that will continue to inspire generations,” the President said in a statement.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba described him as an exemplary scholar whose contributions significantly transformed the sector.

“Through his leadership, he played a pivotal role in advancing Competency-Based Education and shaping a more robust and forward-looking education system,” he said.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka termed Prof. Munavu as a tireless and principled scholar committed to future generations.

“Prof. Munavu was not a man who sought the spotlight. He was the kind of person who showed up quietly and left institutions permanently transformed,” he said.

Kalonzo said Prof. had impacted many public and private institutions, noting that “as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, to the Vice-Chancellor's office at Egerton and later Moi University, to the Kenya National Examinations Council, Prof. Munavu brought rigour, integrity, and an unshakeable belief that Kenya's future lay in the quality of its education.”

He added that even in his later years, Prof. Munavu remained committed to national service, chairing key bodies and helping shape institutions such as South Eastern Kenya University.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti described him as a beacon of knowledge, a towering intellectual whose influence transformed Kenya’s education landscape.

“His contribution to education reforms and mentorship of young scholars will remain a lasting inspiration to many,” she said.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr. termed him a visionary, a reformer who bridged knowledge and development, with his leadership shaping higher education and policy.

“Kenya has lost a great mind. His work in strengthening our education system and institutions will continue to guide us for years to come,” he said.

Kitui Governor Julius Malombe said his legacy would endure.

“He dedicated his life to advancing education and national development. His impact will be felt for generations,” he noted.

Prof. Munavu’s passing marks the end of a remarkable career spanning more than 35 years, during which he bridged academia, governance and national development.

His most recent national assignment came in September 2022, when he was appointed to chair the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform.

Under his stewardship, the task force undertook wide consultations and developed far-reaching recommendations that guided the review and strengthening of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), a cornerstone of Kenya’s education reforms.

Prof. Munavu’s academic journey began in the United States, where he pursued higher education at Kalamazoo College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree between 1967 and 1970.

He later proceeded to Wayne State University for his Master’s degree before attaining a PhD in Organic, Environmental and Industrial Chemistry from the University of Detroit in 1975.

Upon returning to Kenya, he joined the University of Nairobi, where he rose through the ranks to become a respected academic and later Professor Emeritus in the Department of Chemistry.

His academic leadership saw him serve as Dean of the Faculty of Science and later Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration and Finance.

His influence extended across several universities. He was the founding Principal of Laikipia College of Egerton University, later served as Vice-Chancellor of Egerton University, and subsequently led Moi University as Vice-Chancellor between 1998 and 2002.

In these roles, he championed institutional growth, research development and international collaborations, including the establishment of international programmes and privately sponsored student initiatives.

Beyond academia, Prof. Munavu played a critical role in shaping national education and science policy. He served as Chairman of the Kenya National Examinations Council for a decade and later chaired the Kenya National Academy of Sciences for 19 years.

He also contributed to public finance governance as a commissioner at the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

In addition, he chaired the board of Konza Technopolis Development Authority, where he helped steer Kenya’s vision of becoming a regional hub for innovation and technology often referred to as Africa’s “Silicon Savannah.”