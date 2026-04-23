MKU, JKUAT sign deal to boost research, academic collaboration

Audio By Vocalize

Prof. Victoria Wambui Ngumi, Vice Chancellor JKUAT (Fourth left) and Dr Martin Kimemia, Vice Chancellor of Mount Kigali University(Fourth Right), display a document after signing an MOU on academic collaboration on April 21, 2026. [Courtesy]

Mount Kigali University (MKU) has entered into a strategic partnership with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) aimed at strengthening research, innovation and academic collaboration across East Africa.

The agreement, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Kigali, will see the two institutions roll out joint academic programmes, undertake collaborative research and facilitate structured exchange of faculty and students.

The partnership brings together two growing institutions under a shared vision of advancing higher education, with a focus on building future-ready skills and driving innovation in the region.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, MKU founder Prof. Simon Gicharu said the collaboration reflects the growing importance of partnerships in transforming higher education.

“This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration. Institutions can achieve greater impact when they work together to advance knowledge, research and skills development,” he said, adding that such agreements are long-term commitments to shared growth.

The MoU was signed by JKUAT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Victoria Wambui Ngumi and MKU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Martin Kimemia, both of whom underscored the need to align academic training with real-world demands.

Dr. Kimemia said the collaboration would significantly expand MKU’s focus on applied sciences and technology, while opening new opportunities for students and staff.

“Our engagement with JKUAT marks a significant step in expanding our academic horizon. We look forward to programmes that respond to regional needs, research that drives solutions and exchanges that broaden perspectives,” he said.

Prof. Ngumi highlighted JKUAT’s strong emphasis on practical learning, noting the institution’s investment in hands-on training facilities.

“We are a very practical university. In agriculture, we have working farms, and in engineering, we have state-of-the-art laboratories where students gain real experience,” she said.

She added that JKUAT’s global partnerships have strengthened its internationalisation agenda, offering exposure opportunities for both students and faculty.

The agreement comes at a time when universities in East Africa are increasingly pooling resources and expertise to address shared socio-economic challenges, particularly in technology, agriculture and industrial development.

During the event, MKU also unveiled new infrastructure, including the Karembbure Happy Valley university grounds, which will support academic, recreational and extracurricular activities.

Prof. Gicharu said the investment reflects the institution’s commitment to holistic education.

“A university is not defined only by its lecture halls, but by the environment it creates for growth. These facilities will promote student well-being and creativity,” he said.

Mount Kigali University began in 2010 as a campus of Mount Kenya University and gained full accreditation as an independent institution in 2023. It has since expanded rapidly, offering a wide range of programmes and graduating more than 10,000 students.

Dr. Kimemia said the university remains focused on strengthening its academic standing and contributing to regional development.

“Our focus is to build a centre of academic excellence and play a meaningful role in the region’s progress,” he said.