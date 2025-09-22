Funding gaps threaten school feeding programmes in ASALs, slums

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba National during the interview in his office on September 8, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

For many children in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) and informal settlements, school meals are more than nourishment; they are the reason to stay in school.

However, this lifeline has been under threat since the government’s decision to cut the school feeding programme in the current financial year.

The government allocated Sh3 billion for the National School Feeding Programme, a sharp drop from the Sh3.6 billion allocated in 2024-25.

That translates to a reduction in per-child capitation from Sh1,200 to Sh1,066 annually, a cut that may force some schools to scale down or abandon the programme altogether.

“The cut in allocation is a huge blow. We are already struggling with drought, poverty, and food insecurity. Without school meals, attendance will fall, and many children may drop out,” said Mary Charo, headteacher at a public school in Ganze.

The funding cut comes at a time when schools are grappling with broader financial challenges, from delayed capitation disbursements to underfunded infrastructure.

The Ministry of Education estimates that 2.8 million learners in ASALs and informal settlements stand to benefit from the programme this financial year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, speaking at Mbauro and Mghambonyi Primary schools in Wundanyi Constituency in March, announced the government’s plan to expand the programme to reach more children nationwide.

“There are some areas in our republic where schoolchildren are not getting that program although they deserve it. Currently the programme covers 2.6 schoolchildren benefiting. We have a plan to increase program until it reaches 10 million schoolchildren,” said Ogamba.

Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako called on the government to enhance the program, citing a high dropout rate due to poverty.

“There is a high probability that many pre-primary and primary school pupils go to school hungry because their parents cannot afford a meal. This affects their ability to concentrate and perform well in class,” Mwashako said.

Ogamba noted that the ministry was working on a formula to rope in more schools to benefit more learners.

“We will sit down and look into what is required to include the school children from this area in that programme,” he said.

Yet with reduced funding, fewer schools may manage to provide consistent meals. Informal settlements in Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa are already reporting rising absenteeism and dropout cases linked to hunger.

With the government struggling to bridge the gap, non-governmental organisations and well-wishers have stepped in to support.

Some, however, have been accused of using food aid to advance religious or ideological agendas.

In Ganze, Kilifi County officials suspended a feeding programme run by Krishna Children’s Foundation after a viral clip showed pupils being compelled to recite Hindu prayers before receiving food.

“We have suspended that programme because it was not right. If you want to help, help in the right way, not by forcing children to practice things that are not good, as seen in those video clips,” said County Commissioner Josphat Kibiwott.

Authorities confiscated religious material from 17 schools and launched investigations into the organisation’s activities. While preliminary findings suggested the prayers were optional, public outrage forced officials to halt the initiative.

The suspension leaves hundreds of children without meals in the middle of a severe drought. Parents worry that without the food, children will abandon school to help their families search for water and casual work.

In Nairobi’s Kibra slums, headteachers report that hunger is driving learners out of classrooms.

“We have seen cases where pupils faint in class because they have not eaten. Some parents are unable to provide even one meal a day. Without the school feeding programme, we cannot keep these children in school,” said Peter Ochieng, a teacher at a community school in Mathare.

He noted that the cut in funding means schools in urban slums, which rely almost entirely on government and donor support, are struggling to keep the programme running.

Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative (REPSSI) Country Representative Rosemary Ayiera say in areas where unemployment is rife, few parents can afford it.

“Kibera has many young people exposed to poverty, substance abuse, and gender-based violence. This leads to school dropouts,” she said.

She further said, the school feeding program, once well executed, increases enrolment and employability.

“School feeding can create jobs, support smallholder farmers, and enhance nutrition, it is about building resilient communities,” Ayiera said.

The Nairobi City County government has also stepped up with the Dishi Na County program which allows parents to pay Sh5 per meal.

Hellen Wekesa, the Lang’ata NCC coordinator, explains:

“The tragedy is that we are under-investing in a programme that has multiple benefits. Every shilling cut is a missed opportunity for both children and farmers.”

However, National Parents Association chairman Silas Obuhatsa said many families cannot even afford to pay, forcing majority to go hungry.

“Many of parents are struggling to put a meal on the table. This does not leave room for them to pay extra coin to feed their children at school,” Obuhatsa said.

According to Usawa Agenda report, nearly 4 million children from East Africa rely on school meals.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary General Akelo Misori warns that the cumulative effect may erode gains made in access to education.

“Education is supposed to be free, but when children come to school hungry, learning becomes impossible. We cannot separate feeding from education,” he said.

He called on the government to fully fund the program together with counties to strengthen community-based models of food provision.

“Kenya needs a long-term plan to integrate school meals into the education system, with guaranteed funding and strong accountability. Otherwise, every year we will be back to the same crisis,” Misori said.