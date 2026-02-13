KPC to upskill youth in Mukuru villages

Audio By Vocalize

KPC Foundation Manager Rachel Gathoni, Board of Trustees Pius Mwendwa, and KPC MD and Foundation Chair Joe Sang during the launch of INUKA Vocational Youth Empowerment Programme in Nairobi, on February 12, 2026. [Courtesy]

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Foundation has launched a programme dubbed INUKA Vocational Youth Empowerment Programme to equip youth neighbouring its installations with vocational and technical training.

The programme is an extension of its flagship INUKA Scholarship initiative which offered scholarship to needy students.

The new programme is set to empower 31 youth drawn from 14 villages across Nairobi’s Mukuru area who will undergo six months of training in welding and fabrication as well as electrical installation technology, followed by three months of industrial attachment at the Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG), Nairobi Campus.

Notably, 13 of the trainees are young women, underscoring the Foundation’s commitment to gender equality and the inclusion of women in traditionally male-dominated technical fields.

Speaking during the launch, KPC Managing Director and Foundation’s Chair, Joe Sang, said the programme reflects the Foundation’s responsiveness to the evolving needs of young people.

“At KPC, we believe education is the most powerful equaliser. By expanding the INUKA Program to include vocational training, we are responding directly to the realities facing our youth and equipping them with practical skills that translate into employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods,” said Mr. Sang.

“Technical skills equip young people with market‑relevant competencies that enhance employability in high‑demand industries. These skills open pathways to formal employment, entrepreneurship, and long-term economic stability for households and communities,” he added.

Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas Director Nancy Kosgei, hailed the KPC Foundation for expanding its areas of intervention to include development of vocational and technical skills.

“The expansion of the INUKA programme to include vocational and technical training is a timely and impactful intervention that reflects a deliberate effort to equip young people with practical, employable skills. We are pleased to support an initiative that directly responds to the skills needs of the energy and industrial sectors while uplifting neighbouring communities,” she said.