×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

500 vulnerable students get Sh3 million scholarship for Grade 10

By James Omoro | Jan. 20, 2026

Kowili Education Recovery Chairman Kennedy Ogindo issues cheques to students at Ligisa Secondary School on January 20, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

More than 500 vulnerable students in Rangwe constituency can now breathe a sigh of relief after a group of clan members moved to ensure they join Grade Ten.

This came after a group of members from Kowili clan in Kochia Ward collected Sh3 million to support the students' education.

The clan members, through a group dubbed Kowili Education Recovery, distributed the money to 570 students.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The majority of the beneficiaries are students who are joining Grade Ten while others are tertiary college and university students.

The support comes at a time when many students are stranded at home due to lack of school fees in Homa Bay County.

Kowili Education Recovery Chairman Kennedy Ogindo and Secretary Edward Odhiambo led the distribution of cheques to the students' parents at Ligisa Secondary School.

Ogindo said the initiative was started to enable children to ensure no student fails to join Grade Ten.

He revealed that they came up with the initiative after realising that many students were having challenges completing education due to lack of school fees.

"We have distributed the money in form of cheques to enable our children to acquire education," Ogindo said.

Parents lined up to receive cheques distributed by Kowili Education Recovery at Ligisa Secondary School on January 20, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

He said they came up with the initiative to reduce poverty in the area.

Ogindo argued that paying the school fees for the students will enable the students to become productive people in future.

"The only way through which we can empower our future society is by educating these children. Education will enable us to have a productive future generation," Ogindo said.

Kowili Education Recovery Secretary Edward Odhiambo said the initiative seeks to ensure no student misses to join Grade 10.

"Many students are currently complaining of THE inability to join Grade Ten due to lack of school fees in our county. But no child is going to fail to go to school due to lack of school fees," Odhiambo said.

He expressed hope that the initiative will transform livelihoods in the area.

The Secretary said they were committed to ensuring the sustainability of the initiative.

"This is the only way to transform our society. I urge those who have not joined this initiative to join and help us in mobilising resources," Odhiambo said. 

Parents expressed optimism that the initiative had relieved them.

"My child would not have gone to school due to lack of fees if this initiative was not there. I thank the people who started it," said Rose Atieno, a parent. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Grade 10 School Fees Kowili Education Recovery Rangwe Constituency
.

Latest Stories

Elements within UDA and ODM have sabotaged 10-point agenda
Elements within UDA and ODM have sabotaged 10-point agenda
Opinion
By Godfrey Osotsi
59 mins ago
Surrogacy: Act to end our women's exploitation
Editorial
By Editorial
59 mins ago
Kenya banks on partnerships to get sea-time opportunities for cadets
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wetang'ula among 28 questioned in Jirongo death probe
By Hudson Gumbihi 59 mins ago
Wetang'ula among 28 questioned in Jirongo death probe
Lack of textbooks, pathway changes delay learning in Grade 10
By Lewis Nyaundi 59 mins ago
Lack of textbooks, pathway changes delay learning in Grade 10
Elders, family downplay Oburu-Winnie feud
By Isaiah Gwengi and Olivia Odhiambo 59 mins ago
Elders, family downplay Oburu-Winnie feud
Safaricom, KPC sale: Why Ruto is under fire for disposal of key assets
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji 59 mins ago
Safaricom, KPC sale: Why Ruto is under fire for disposal of key assets
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved