Why KNEC is facing backlash over sign language grading in 2025 KCSE

KNEC Chief Executive David Njeng’ere says that differentiated grading is necessary to protect vulnerable learners and promote equity in national examinations. [File, Standard]

The release of the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results has sparked a national debate, not only about grades, cut-off points, and university placements, but also about fairness, inclusivity, and affirmative action within Kenya’s examination system.

The controversy arose after it emerged that marks for Kenyan Sign Language (KSL) were missing from the final result slips of some candidates, leading to confusion among students and teachers and escalating into a full-blown policy dispute.