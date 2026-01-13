Rooster for knowledge: How one mother keeps daughter in class

A Form Three student, Irene Cheptoo and her mother, Helena Korkou, carrying a rooster as part payment of school fees at St Francis of Assisi Girls’ School in Kolongolo. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

As schools opened for the First Term of the 2026 academic year, a humble yet powerful scene unfolded at St Francis of Assisi Girls School in Kolongolo, capturing the true meaning of sacrifice in the pursuit of education.

Irene Cheptoo, a Form Three student, arrived at the school accompanied by her mother, Helena Korkou, who carried a rooster as part payment of her daughter’s school fees.

With no cash, Korkou opted to pay in kind, a practice allowed under a special school programme aimed at supporting parents from low-income households.

“I did not have money to pay the fee. So I decided to bring a rooster weighing about 3kg, worth around Sh2,500. What matters to me is that my child stays in school,” said Korkou.

She emphasised the importance of educating the girl child, saying she herself missed out on education due to financial hardships.

“I don’t want my daughter to go through what I went through,” she said.

This is not the first time Korkou has paid fees using livestock. Last year, she presented two roosters, raising Sh5,000 in fees. She praised the school administration for its flexible and inclusive approach.

“Even if you don’t have money, you can still support your child’s education using what you have,” she told The Standard.

Cheptoo, who dreams of becoming a doctor, said she is proud of her parents’ sacrifices.

“My parents give everything they have so that I can learn. We even skipped eating chicken during Christmas because we knew school fees would be needed in the new year,” she said.

The school Principal, Hellen Wanyonyi, said allowing payment of fees in kind was introduced to ensure no girl misses school.

“This has significantly reduced absenteeism and improved school retention,” explained Wanyonyi.