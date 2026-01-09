Government assures seamless Grade 10 rollout

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The government has reaffirmed its preparedness for the transition of learners into Grade 10 under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, citing expanded

infrastructure, large-scale teacher recruitment and retooling, improved financing, and a strengthened policy framework aimed at supporting senior school learning.

As the first cohort under the new system prepares to join senior school, the Ministry of Education says the shift marks a defining moment in Kenya’s education reforms.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the transition from the long-standing 8-4-4 system to CBE reflects a deliberate move away from exam-centred learning towards skills development and values-based education.

“The transition to Competency Based Assessment marks a decisive step forward one that shifts our focus from rote memorization to the demonstration of skills, values, and

knowledge that empower learners to thrive in the 21st Century,” Ogamba said.

The CS credited the new reforms in the sector, noting that sustained political support had enabled the ministry to undertake wide-ranging changes across the sector.

“I wish to register my sincere appreciation to President William Ruto for his trust and steadfast support in enabling our team to implement critical reforms in the education sector,”

Ogamba said, adding that the reforms are designed to nurture every learner’s potential and equip them with relevant competencies for life and work.

A major pillar of the preparedness has been teacher recruitment and professional development.

According to the ministry, the government has employed a record 100,000 teachers since 2023, with 24,000 recruited this year alone, alongside the promotion of 25,000

teachers. Ogamba said teachers have also been retooled and re-oriented to effectively deliver the CBE curriculum, with the goal of strengthening teaching and learning outcomes across schools.

Infrastructure expansion has also taken centre stage as schools prepare to accommodate senior school learners.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, the government constructed 23,000 classrooms nationwide to support the transition of the first Grade 9 cohort.

This year, the ministry plans to build 1,600 laboratories in various senior schools to enhance practical and science-based learning, a core requirement of the CBE pathway.

To anchor these reforms in law and policy, Ogamba said the ministry will soon table a Sessional Paper and eleven education-related Bills in Parliament.

Once enacted, the proposed laws are expected to entrench efficiency, accountability, and global competitiveness within the education system.

The government has also moved to stabilise school financing through timely capitation. Ogamba said Sh44.2 billion was released as capitation for learners in all public basic

education institutions ahead of school opening the first time in more than a decade that funds have been disbursed before the start of the academic year.

He warned school heads against imposing illegal levies, urging prudent use of public resources strictly for the benefit of learners.

On instructional materials and placement, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said preparations were progressing well.

“Allow me to mention that arrangements on delivery of Grade 9 textbooks is on course and the Ministry remains committed to achieving the envisaged learner-textbook ratio for learners transitioning to Grade 9,” Bitok said.

He added that the ministry is undertaking a second review of Grade 10 placements following concerns raised by parents and guardians, to ensure fairness and responsiveness in

the transition process. Bitok also highlighted the role of Public-Private Partnerships, including collaborations with organisations in mobilising resources and improving infrastructure.

Teachers Service Commission, TSC Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei assured parents that teachers are fully prepared to receive Grade 10 learners under the CBE system

adding that readiness at senior school level is closely tied to teacher capacity and deployment.

“On Grade 10 transition, we want to assure parents that all teachers are prepared to receive the Grade 10 CBE candidates who will join senior school from Monday,” Mitei said.

She noted that teachers have been equipped with the competencies, skills and confidence needed to address the diverse learning needs of CBE learners.

“I appeal to the heads of institutions at senior school to broaden the curriculum, the facilities may be inadequate, to ensure learners joining Grade 10 to explore their potential in all areas of the curriculum,” said Mitei.

However, Mitei acknowledged gaps in facilities and staffing in some schools, calling on heads of institutions to creatively broaden curriculum offerings despite infrastructure limitations.

She said the commission remains committed to addressing teacher shortages, particularly in new and specialised learning areas under the senior school curriculum.V