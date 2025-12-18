Exam-focused schools may leave students unprepared for jobs, experts warn

Pupils of Grade Six at Baraka Comprehensive School in Buruburu phase 3 writing their Maths test during the first day of the 2025 KPSEA on October 27, 2025.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]



Parents selecting schools for their children need to consider institutions that balance academics with skills and values, as experts warn that an exam-focused education may leave students unprepared for the workforce.

Grade 10 placements for learners who took the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) are expected by Friday, a process experts say will impact both academic and social growth.

"The schools parents choose now will shape whether their children succeed in life," said Amanda Birkenstock, executive principal at Crawford International School.

"The true measure of a good school lies in both academic rankings and the skills or values it can impart to the children."

Birkenstock explained parents should assess the curriculum, teaching methods, quality of teachers, learning environment, and the partnership between school and parents.

"The best curricula balance core academics with arts, music, and physical education, prioritising critical thinking over memorisation," she noted.

A McKinsey and Company report shows students who undergo skill-based training are 35 to 50 per cent more employable than those who go through traditional education.

Quality teachers can transform classrooms into spaces where children learn problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork through project-based learning.

Experienced teachers also mentor students, shaping character and readiness for future challenges.

The learning environment matters as well. Schools with safe, clean facilities and resources such as libraries and modern laboratories improve student engagement and learning outcomes.

Regular communication between schools and parents also fosters transparency about student progress, Birkenstock observed.

The Ministry of Education introduced a new placement system for senior schools, utilising the County Revenue Allocation formula, which focuses on county population, learner performance, poverty levels, distance to schools, and school infrastructure.

The government policy on free primary education and free day secondary education remains intact.

With rising competition for jobs and changing employer expectations, experts say parents should prioritise schools that prepare children for life beyond exams.