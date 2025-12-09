Government urged to invest in innovation skills education

Education CS Julius Ogamba presents trophies to the best performing students during the 20th graduation ceremony of Eldoret National Polytechnic in Uasin Gishu County, on December 1, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The government has been urged to strengthen Kenya’s education system by prioritising practical, innovation skills that match the demands of an increasingly complex global landscape.

Speaking during the sixth graduation ceremony of Pioneer International University, Chancellor and Equity Bank founder Peter Munga said every year thousands of graduates leave institutions of higher learning to the labour market.

He noted that for learners to be absorbed in the evolving work environment, they must be equipped with the necessary skills to meet the demands of the prospective employer.

“It is the wish of any graduate to be absorbed in the market immediately after completing his or her studies. This will only work with the right skills that are required by the evolving labour market,” he said.

Six hundred graduands were conferred with 600 degrees, diplomas and certificates under the theme “Pioneering the Future: Minds that Innovate, Hearts that Serve,” which reflects the university’s mission to produce graduates who blend intellectual curiosity with compassion and service.

He reminded students that academic achievement must go hand in hand with human-centered leadership.

“We need to nurture hearts that serve with compassion and empathy. I implore you to be the kind of people who go out and serve your fellow citizens faithfully,” he said.

Dr Munga urged the students to embrace innovation and adopt a solution-oriented mindset, noting that Kenya’s progress depends on graduates who are equipped to uplift their communities.

For him, the country’s future lies in producing individuals “driven by intellect and anchored by values.”

He emphasized that Kenya must heavily invest in practical, modern skills if it intends to keep pace with rapid socioeconomic and political shifts globally.

Stronger collaboration between universities, government and industries, he said, is essential in building a workforce that is globally competitive.

“As a country, we must equip our young people with the right skills if we want them to compete on the world stage,” he said, calling for increased support toward research, skills development and technology-driven training.

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be,” he said.

Dr Munga said these are guiding principles for young professionals stepping into a dynamic and unpredictable world.

He urged the graduates to carry forward Pioneer International University’s motto “Powered by Intellect, Driven by Values” as they transition into their next chapter.

Dr Munga also thanked the parents, guardians, lecturers and the university leadership led by the Vice Chancellor for their dedication and sacrifices, noting that the success of any graduate reflects the combined effort of family, educators and institutional support systems.

He reaffirmed Pioneer International University’s commitment to providing world-class education, cutting-edge research and a supportive learning environment that nurtures both academic growth and character development.

“As you step into the future, remember that the world has many opportunities waiting to be explored. Go out there and create new paths for yourselves and for generations to come,” he said.

The call comes as the government put its foot forward in improving infrastructure in TVET and universities as the first cohort of Competency Based Education set to join universities in the next three years.

Speaking during the 20th Eldoret National Polytechnic graduation ceremony, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the Government remains firmly committed to equipping youth with employable skills that meet the demands of both present and future labour markets.

“Through the modular curriculum and Competency-Based Education and Training, we are not only imparting theoretical knowledge but also ensuring that our trainees gain practical, hands-on competencies aligned with local and international industry standards,” Ogamba said.

“We are reforming the TVET system to strengthen industry engagement. The partnership between TVET institutions and industry is no longer optional; it is essential.”