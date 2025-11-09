Kenya launches national policy to align training with industry demands

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba National during a past interview [Jenipher Wachie/Standard]

Kenya has officially launched the National Dual Training Policy, marking a major milestone in transforming technical and vocational education and boosting youth employability.

The policy establishes a structured approach for integrating practical industry experience with classroom learning, ensuring that young Kenyans graduate with not just knowledge but hands-on skills directly aligned with market needs.

The policy formalises the Dual Training model, where learners split time between classrooms and real workplaces, gaining hands-on skills and industry experience.

The policy, developed by the Ministry of Education through the State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), positions Kenya as a leader in modern, demand-driven skills development in Africa.

Speaking during the launch, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Hon. Julius Migos Ogamba, hailed the policy as a decisive move towards a globally competitive workforce.

“Kenya is investing in a future where every young person has the skills and confidence to thrive in the job market. Dual Training brings classrooms and industry together, making training more relevant, practical, and future-focused. With this policy, we are ensuring that our youth learn in real workplaces, use modern tools, and graduate ready for employment or entrepreneurship. This is how nations grow, and Kenya is ready.”

The Dual Training Policy will guide institutions, employers, and trainers in delivering structured work-based learning, strengthening quality standards, and ensuring sustainable skills development aligned with industry needs.

The policy was developed through support from the Promotion of Youth Employment and Vocational Training programme – an initiative to scale up implementation of Dual Training across Kenya through joint financing from the Governments of Finland and Germany, and technical cooperation from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

The policy was formally approved by the Cabinet on 21 January 2025, marking a key step toward nationwide implementation.

To date, over 10,000 trainees are enrolled in Dual Training programmes across 100 TVET institutions and 93 vocations, supported by more than 1,500 industry partners.

Finland, known globally for its excellence in education, has also played a vital role in shaping Kenya’s trainer development and Dual TVET reforms. Speaking at the launch event, Finnish Ambassador Ms Riina-Riikka Heikka commended Kenya’s strong commitment to education, youth employment, and innovation.

“Finland is proud to walk this journey with Kenya. Quality skills are the foundation of innovation, competitiveness, and resilience. This policy sends a powerful message — that Kenya is building a TVET system that listens to industry, empowers young people, and embraces green and digital transformation. The progress already seen is remarkable, and Finland remains a committed partner in expanding opportunity for Kenyan youth.”

Friederike Hemker, Germany’s Deputy Head of Development Cooperation, reaffirmed the country’s long-standing support for Kenya’s vision of a skilled and productive workforce.

"Germany strongly supports Kenya’s vision for a skilled workforce powered by meaningful partnerships between training centres and employers. Through Dual Training, young people are gaining practical workplace experience, institutions are upgrading equipment, and companies are accessing talent. This policy will scale success across the country and strengthen Kenya’s competitiveness. We look forward to deepening cooperation as Kenya invests boldly in its youth.”

By institutionalising the Dual Training model, Kenya is setting a new benchmark for how public-private partnerships can strengthen education-to-employment systems in Africa.