Universities bank on alumni driving change with direct funding

From left: Nachola Ward MCA Lawrence Lorunyei Ekiru receives Sh6.5 million alumni grant from Dr Aurelia Rono, Principal Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs, Mount Kenya University founder Prof Simon Gicharu and Vice Chancellor Prof Deogratius Jaganyi, during the university's 28th graduation ceremony on Friday.

Universities are channelling resources directly to alumni, driving community impact, and moving beyond traditional scholarships to back graduates with proven track records.

The emerging funding model targets alumni who excel in community service, professional excellence, public service, leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and global impact. Institutions are setting aside multimillion-dollar grants to scale up work that is already demonstrating results on the ground.

The shift signals recognition that alumni networks can serve as powerful vehicles for translating academic knowledge into tangible community outcomes, particularly in conflict-prone regions where peacebuilding initiatives struggle for sustainable funding.

Selection criteria under these programmes typically emphasise documented impact, scalability potential and alignment with national development priorities. Universities are establishing formal award policies to guide transparent selection processes and ensure accountability in fund disbursement.

One of the universities embracing this model is Mount Kenya University (MKU), which awarded Sh6.5 million to Samburu County assembly member Lawrence Lorunyei Ekiru during its 28th graduation ceremony on Friday.

Ekiru, the Nachola Ward representative, becomes the first beneficiary of MKU's Sh100 million alumni grant rolled out over 10 years.

He founded Tobong Nawi, a cultural festival uniting Turkana, Samburu and Pokot communities through skills training and peace initiatives. He also created Kalomudang Conservancy, which rehabilitates former cattle rustlers into environmental stewards.

As chairman of the Education and Vocational Training Committee, he has overseen the construction of 16 early childhood development centres, seven primary schools, four secondary schools and a technical and vocational education training centre in Samburu County.

"MKU did more than educate me. It nurtured my heart for service and taught me the transformative power of using knowledge to uplift communities," Ekiru told graduands.

Prof Simon Gicharu, the university founder and chairman, said the board set aside Sh100 million to support alumni advancing community impact.

"This is a grant to keep MKU's alumni doing what they are doing in a better way," said Gicharu, adding, "The cash prize given to beneficiaries of the alumni annual awards should go towards improving what they are doing."

Dr Vincent Gaitho, Mount Kenya University Council chairman, said the council approved the Alumni Award Policy to recognise outstanding alumni demonstrating exemplary leadership, innovation and service to society.

"These include people who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation and service to society, their professions and the university community," noted Gaitho.

The detailed selection process will be guided by the Alumni Award Policy 2025.

Ekiru, who holds a master's degree in public administration and management and a bachelor's degree in community development from MKU, said the funding will advance his work in the Turkana-Samburu-Pokot triangle, a flashpoint for cattle rustling and ethnic violence.

"Real and lasting change comes from people working hand in hand. For that reason, this award belongs just as much to the communities I serve as it does to me," said Ekiru.