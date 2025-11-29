How math anxiety quietly wipes out a year of progress for learners

Math anxiety takes a toll on learners’ confidence and performance.

Studies estimate that roughly one quarter to one third of students experience math anxiety, a psychological condition that often goes undetected until it has already undermined their performance.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2012 study of 15-year-olds across OECD countries, mathematics anxiety is associated with a 34 score point decline in math performance, close to the equivalent of one year's worth of learning.

A 2019 meta-analysis by researchers Jessica Namkung, Peng Peng and Xin Lin, analysing 131 studies, found a significant negative correlation between math anxiety and mathematics performance among school-aged students.

The anxiety stems from mathematics's abstract and cumulative nature, making it the subject that creates the most stress among students. Research shows the association between math anxiety and achievement starts in childhood and remains significant through adulthood.

In Kenya, a 2021 study by Casty Mukami Mutegi, Ciriaka Muriithi Gitonga and Peter Rugano from the University of Embu involving 367 secondary school students from 55 public schools found that students had negative attitudes towards mathematics, and that mathematics anxiety had a negative effect on academic achievement.

The study found that 33 per cent of students had low anxiety, 32.7 per cent had moderate anxiety, and 34.3 per cent experienced high anxiety levels.

The problem is particularly acute in Kenya's education system, where mathematics is a compulsory and examinable subject at all levels, examined nationally by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Mary Kamau, a math teacher at Crawford International School, notes that left unaddressed, the anxiety not only lowers a child's performance but also chips away at their confidence, motivation and self-worth.

"When children struggle to keep pace and feel unsupported, life can quickly become overwhelming, because math is often seen as a 'must have' skill for future success," says Kamau.

According to PISA 2012 data, 33 per cent of 15-year-old students reported feeling helpless when solving math problems, while 59 per cent of students in OECD countries reported they often worry that math classes will be difficult for them.

Research shows that mathematics self-efficacy plays a large role in mathematics anxiety, with lower self-efficacy and female gender predicting higher anxiety levels.

Before artificial intelligence (AI) tools entered classrooms, Kamau observes that educators found it difficult to identify which students were struggling with anxiety versus those who simply needed different instruction methods.

Students experiencing math anxiety would often grapple with poor grades throughout school, labelled as poor performers when they were actually experiencing a documented psychological condition.

A March 2025 survey by the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) of 1,500 high school students from the United States and sixth form students in England and Wales found that 56 per cent believe AI can help reduce math anxiety, with 15 per cent reporting they personally experienced decreased anxiety using AI tools.

Today, AI tools using facial expression analysis, voice tone monitoring, and posture tracking can detect signs of frustration, confusion or panic in real time, allowing teachers to gain visibility into how students are coping.

A 2025 study by Wang and colleagues published in Applied Cognitive Psychology, conducted among sixth-grade students in central China, found that generative AI-assisted learning could effectively reduce math anxiety by enhancing interest in learning, increasing self-efficacy and providing personalised support with timely feedback.

The technology can respond instantly when a student begins to shut down, adjusting difficulty levels, offering encouragement or providing clearer explanations.

"A student who once froze at the sight of an algebraic expression may now receive a gentler step through explanation, a motivational nudge or a simplified entry point to rebuild confidence," says Kamau.

According to Dr Karen Bliss, Senior Manager of Education and Outreach at SIAM, AI interventions can help students view setbacks as opportunities for growth and reduce anxiety associated with performance, though current AI tools focus more on teaching mechanics than emotional well-being.

However, Kamau observes that for the technology's impact to reach all students, stakeholders must address privacy concerns, reduce bias in AI algorithms and enhance digital equity to ensure every learner can access these tools.

"Without equitable access, AI risks becoming a privilege instead of a transformative tool," says Kamau.