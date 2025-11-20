Ruto touts 'unprecedented gains' in education, cites 76,000 new teachers, funding

President William Ruto [PCS]

President William Ruto says Kenya has made unprecedented gains in education over the last three years, citing reforms in funding, teacher recruitment, and infrastructure.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, Ruto said his administration moved to restore education as “a great equalizer,” giving every child a fair chance to succeed.

“One of our most transformative steps was the student-centred funding model. Scholarships and loans follow need and merit, placing the learner at the centre,” Ruto said, adding,

“Nearly 500,000 learners have already benefited from this model.”

Ruto said the reforms have made access to university and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) more predictable for parents while protecting vulnerable students.

Addressing the teacher shortage, he said the government has hired 76,000 teachers, with 24,000 more to join by January, bringing the total to 100,000 in three years.

“That is an achievement unmatched in the history of this country,” he said, adding that new instructors have been deployed to primary and junior secondary schools.

In infrastructure, Ruto said the government and National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) have delivered 23,000 classrooms and are building 1,600

laboratories.

“This eases congestion and gives the Competency-Based Curriculum the facilities it deserves,” he noted.

Ruto said technical colleges have more than doubled enrolment, from 341,000 in 2022 to 718,000 in 2025, with students embracing engineering, ICT, modern agriculture,

hospitality, design, and trades that power a modern economy.

“In strengthening education at every level, we are giving life to the national values in Article 10, especially equity, human dignity, and sustainable development—ensuring every child

has a chance to rise,” Ruto added.

He said the interventions will anchor Kenya’s long-term development, improve human capital, and ensure no learner is left behind as the country builds a knowledge-driven

economy.