×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto touts 'unprecedented gains' in education, cites 76,000 new teachers, funding

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 20, 2025
President William Ruto [PCS]

President William Ruto says Kenya has made unprecedented gains in education over the last three years, citing reforms in funding, teacher recruitment, and infrastructure.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, Ruto said his administration moved to restore education as “a great equalizer,” giving every child a fair chance to succeed.

“One of our most transformative steps was the student-centred funding model. Scholarships and loans follow need and merit, placing the learner at the centre,” Ruto said, adding, 

“Nearly 500,000 learners have already benefited from this model.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ruto said the reforms have made access to university and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) more predictable for parents while protecting vulnerable students.

Addressing the teacher shortage, he said the government has hired 76,000 teachers, with 24,000 more to join by January, bringing the total to 100,000 in three years.

“That is an achievement unmatched in the history of this country,” he said, adding that new instructors have been deployed to primary and junior secondary schools.

In infrastructure, Ruto said the government and National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) have delivered 23,000 classrooms and are building 1,600

laboratories.

“This eases congestion and gives the Competency-Based Curriculum the facilities it deserves,” he noted.

Ruto said technical colleges have more than doubled enrolment, from 341,000 in 2022 to 718,000 in 2025, with students embracing engineering, ICT, modern agriculture,

hospitality, design, and trades that power a modern economy.

“In strengthening education at every level, we are giving life to the national values in Article 10, especially equity, human dignity, and sustainable development—ensuring every child

has a chance to rise,” Ruto added.

He said the interventions will anchor Kenya’s long-term development, improve human capital, and ensure no learner is left behind as the country builds a knowledge-driven

economy.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto President Ruto State of The Nation Address President Ruto on Teachers Employment Student Centred Model
.

Latest Stories

Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
National
By Kamau Muthoni
4 mins ago
Hiram Gitau painfully mourns Betty Bayo in touching tribute: "I am shattered"
Entertainment
By Gloria Bridget Ochwada
40 mins ago
The muted return of Baba Yao and the enduring lesson of politics and accountability
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
6 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
By Kamau Muthoni 4 mins ago
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
By Archbishop Anthony Muheria 6 hrs ago
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved