KNEC boss Dr Njengere appointed to UNESCO Council

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere has been elected to the Council of the International Bureau of Education (IBE) of UNESCO.

He becomes the first Kenyan to sit on this prestigious non-executive board, where he will serve a four-year term.

During this period, Council members provide strategic oversight and direction to IBE’s programmes, including the advancement of equitable, inclusive, and innovative education globally.

The International Bureau of Education, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is UNESCO’s global center of excellence in curriculum and learning. It provides intellectual leadership and technical guidance to countries in designing and implementing quality and relevant education systems.

The IBE Council is composed of 12 Member States, each elected by UNESCO’s General Conference to represent different regions of the world.

Dr Njengere’s election marks a major milestone for Kenya’s education sector, positioning the country at the heart of international education policy and curriculum development.

“This appointment is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of Kenya’s leadership and ongoing reforms in education. It is an opportunity to share Kenya’s experiences and also learn from global best practices in curriculum transformation and assessment,” said Dr Njengere.

His appointment shows Kenya’s growing influence within international education bodies, particularly following the implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) and other reforms aligned with global education goals.

It also reflects the confidence the international community has in Kenya’s education leadership, strengthening the country’s voice in shaping global education policies, especially those that promote learning equity, inclusivity, and relevance in a rapidly changing world.

Kenya has been a member of UNESCO since 1964 and continues to play a key role in advancing the UN agency’s education agenda in the region. With Dr Njengere now part of the IBE Council, the country gains a strategic platform to contribute to discussions on curriculum innovation, teacher development, and educational equity across developing nations.

Dr Njengere emphasised that his focus will be on strengthening curriculum responsiveness to 21st-century skills, promoting assessment systems that measure learning outcomes effectively, and enhancing teacher competencies.

“My goal is to ensure that African perspectives and innovations are better reflected in global education dialogues. This appointment offers Kenya and the continent an important voice in shaping how education can truly empower learners everywhere,” he said.

The new Council members will serve until 2029.