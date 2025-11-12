TSC reels from protests amid calls for an audit from key stakeholders

TSC acting Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Having employed over 400,000 teachers, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) remains one of the biggest institutions in Kenya. Yet the institution entrusted with managing Kenya’s teaching workforce has become a source of deep frustration for many educators due to persistent corruption and inefficiency, according to a recent survey report now being authenticated by multiple sources, among them stakeholders within the education sector, The Standard can reveal.

According to the reports, the Commission has been mired in scandals that have left thousands of teachers feeling neglected and unfairly treated.