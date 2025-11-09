Tutors' unions, TSC to meet over medical scheme row

Eveleen Mitei acting CEO TSC during launch of 2025 National Examinations and Assessments Season.[Wilbrforce Okwiri,Standard]
Teachers’ unions will meet the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) tomorrow amid rising disquiet over the planned migration of more than 400,000 teachers from the Minet-administered medical scheme to the government-run Social Health Authority (SHA).
