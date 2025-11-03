Landslide claims 14 learners in Elgeyo Marakwet, PS Bitok says

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok (Right) opens KJSEA assessment papers at Westlands primary school on November 3, 2025. [Courtesy]

Fourteen school-going children are among the 29 people confirmed dead following a landslide that struck parts of Marakwet East in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Saturday.

One female KCSE candidate was also injured during the incident, which was triggered by heavy rains that swept through several villages, destroying homes, schools and

infrastructure. At least 25 people remain missing and dozens have been displaced.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said special arrangements have been made to support candidates affected by the tragedy.

“This tragedy has disrupted the ongoing exams. However, the government, through the Ministry of Education, has organised for the exams to continue uninterrupted,” said Ogamba.

“For the affected schools, the exams will be airlifted, and for the one student whose left hand was injured, they will do the exam in the hospital.”

Speaking in Kwale County, where he witnessed the opening of a KNEC exam container, the CS reiterated that the government had taken steps to ensure the exams proceed

without compromising credibility.

“We have strengthened security and logistical support to ensure that all learners, regardless of location, are able to sit for their exams safely,” he added.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok affirmed that no candidate would be left behind due to the disaster.

“We have lost learners and families, but the government has acted swiftly to ensure that no candidate misses their national exams because of this tragedy,” said Bitok.

Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing, with emergency teams battling harsh weather and blocked roads. The Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Red

Cross and county emergency units have been deployed for evacuation and humanitarian support. Helicopters and ambulances have also been dispatched to deliver supplies and

airlift the injured to hospitals.