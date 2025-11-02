University alumni urge dialogue to end prolonged lecturers' strike

UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga(R) and KUSU Secretary General Dr Charles Mukhwaya(L) during a press briefing on the ongoing strike. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

University alumni association has raised its concern on the ongoing strike in the education sector, warning that the prolonged industrial action is harming students,

parents, and the education system.

The Laikipia University Alumni Association expressed disappointment at the stalemate between the government and university lecturers, which has entered its seventh week and paralyzed learning in public universities.

While acknowledging the rights of education professionals to advocate for fair treatment, the Association’s Chairman, Jesse Ndegwa called on all parties to engage in constructive

dialogue and find an amicable solution.

“Education is the cornerstone of national development. We call upon the Ministry of Education and relevant stakeholders to prioritize negotiations that restore learning and

safeguard the interests of both educators and students,” said Ndegwa.

The strike, led by the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), stems from a dispute over the disbursement of Sh7.9 billion owed to university staff in salary arrears and

allowances. The government had proposed to release the funds in two phases an offer the union rejected outright.

UASU Secretary General, Dr. Constantine Wasonga, said the lecturers would not accept a phased payment, arguing that the government must honor its commitment in full.

“The proposal of Sh7.9 billion should be done in full and immediately. Lecturers said they do not disseminate knowledge in phases,” said Dr. Wasonga, adding that the continued

delays have demoralized staff and disrupted university operations nationwide.

He noted that prolonged strikes have ripple effects across the education system from delayed graduations to increased financial strain on parents.

“The ongoing strike not only affects academic progress but also places an additional burden on parents who must foot extra bills to support their children during these difficult

economic times,” he said.

“Students also suffer as they take longer to complete their studies, delaying their entry into the job market and personal development.

The Alumni Association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting reforms and policies aimed at improving Kenya’s education sector. It emphasized the need for balance between

educators’ welfare and students’ right to uninterrupted learning.

“We advocate for solutions that enhance both the working conditions of educators and the stability of academic programs. Sustainable development cannot thrive without a

strong, functioning education system,” he said.

As the standoff drags on, thousands of students remain in uncertainty, with university calendars disrupted and research activities stalled. The Association has urged the Ministry

of Education to act swiftly to prevent further damage to the country’s academic calendar and the credibility of higher education institutions.

“The education sector is the engine of our nation’s progress. It is in everyone’s interest that learning resumes without delay,” said Ndegwa.