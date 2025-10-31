×
Education CS demands end to lecturers' strike amid Sh7.76B budget deadlock

By Juliet Omelo | Oct. 31, 2025
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos during a press briefing in Nairobi on October 31st 2025.[Collins Oduor/Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba has called on university staff to resume work as negotiations continue over the payment of a verified Sh7.76 billion owed under the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), acknowledging that budgetary limitations have slowed the process.

The CS said the government is committed to honouring its obligations but is currently constrained by what he termed a budgetary mutation that left no immediate allocation for the arrears.

We are facing challenges because of budgetary mutations. Right now, we have no budget for that amount and must look for it. However, if we negotiate early and agree on the figures, then we can factor them into the next budget cycle. That’s where we are, ”he explained.

The CS said the second tranche of Sh2.73 billion has already been released to public universities, with the remaining balance to be disbursed in the next financial year once budget provisions are made.

He assured that the government is negotiating in good faith with both the university councils and the unions.

Negotiations for the 2025–2029 CBA are already underway, with universities and unions exchanging offers and counteroffers.

However, talks on the earlier 2017–2021 agreement remain contentious.

Initially, unions claimed that Sh7.94 billion was owed, while the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) placed the balance at Sh6.4 billion.

A verification exercise conducted across all public universities established the correct figure at Sh7.76 billion.

The government then offered to pay the amount in three phases — Sh2.1 billion in the first phase and Sh2.8 billion in each of the next two. The unions rejected this proposal, insisting on a one-off payment. In a subsequent compromise, the government offered to pay in two phases, an offer that was again rejected.

“This position is regrettable, given that most of the concerns raised by the unions have been fully addressed, and the government has shown goodwill and compromise,” the CS said.

“We appeal to the university staff to exercise a sense of patriotism and duty of care to our students by resuming work as negotiations continue,” he added.

He addressed perceptions that lecturers are not a government priority, especially after some pointed to billions of shillings disbursed through other economic programs.

“There’s a feeling among the lecturers that they are not a priority because they see other sectors receiving funding. But the truth is, those allocations are from separate government budgets,” he clarified. “The figure of Sh7.9 billion was not budgeted anywhere because it had not been verified. Once verification confirmed Sh7.76 billion, we began the process of sourcing for those funds.”

He reiterated that collective bargaining requires flexibility on both sides to avoid prolonged industrial actions that harm students and institutions.

“In negotiations, you can’t take a rigid position. Both parties must be willing to move toward a middle ground,” he said. “We urge the universities and unions to reconvene and find a solution quickly, because our students have suffered enough.”

The CS directed the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum and the Federation of Kenya Employers to continue discussions with union leaders to resolve the impasse.

He also commended students for their patience, assuring them that the government was working to ensure universities reopen soon.

