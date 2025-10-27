×
KPSEA and KJSEA exams kick off across the country

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 27, 2025
Education PS Julius Bitok during the distribution of exam materials for KPSEA and KJSEA at Kibera. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The 2025 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) kicked off nationwide on Monday, marking another milestone in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) rollout.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has assured that all preparations have been completed to ensure a transparent and seamless process.

Education Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok, while overseeing the opening of exam papers at Kibra DC, said the ministry is fully prepared for the exercise.

“We are pleased to announce that we’re ready to begin KPSEA and KJSEA exams. This is the first time we have 1.1 million KJSEA candidates who will be joining Grade 10,” said Bitok.

He added that all stakeholders had been mobilised to ensure smooth administration and that the government had released all necessary funds for the exercise.

“Nobody should have any excuses for not being facilitated. We have enough spaces in high schools to accommodate Grade 9 learners transitioning to Grade 10,” he said.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere reaffirmed the council’s readiness under the CBC assessment framework.

“In CBC, assessments are administered in Grades 4, 7, and 8. Grade 9 learners already have 40% of their marks and are now working towards the remaining 60% through these exams,” Njengere said, adding that over 3.4 million learners are sitting for the two assessments.

The KPSEA exams will run from October 27 to 29, while the KJSEA exams will continue until November 3, 2025.

The assessments come as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) enters its second week, underscoring Kenya’s ongoing transition from the 8-4-4 system to CBC.

.

