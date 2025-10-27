Why CBE candidates will have no certificates

Kakamega Primary School head teacher Dickson Wanyangu gives instructions to Grade Six candidates for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment exams, on October 24, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The education system is poised for another historic shift as the country prepares to administer the first Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) for Grade 9 learners, the pioneer class of the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

The national assessment, scheduled for October 27 to November 3, marks the end of junior secondary school and the transition to senior school. According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), the KJSEA will evaluate learners’ competencies across nine learning areas through a combination of multiple-choice, structured and essay-type questions, alongside practical projects.