How to write winning KCSE essays using Fathers of Nations

Essay writing is one of the defining activities in KCSE English and Literature Paper Three. It is therefore imperative that candidates write good essays to earn high grades in the language.

To demystify essay writing, let us consider a sample question drawn from the compulsory set book Fathers of Nations by Paul Vitta. The question may read: “Bad leaders bring suffering to their citizens. Discuss this statement within the context of th ebook being examined.

As discussed in previous articles, a good essay has three parts: the introduction, the body and the conclusion. The response must begin with an introduction and it is critical for the candidate to understand the question within the context of the book being examined.

For example, in Fathers of Nations, many people entrusted with power misuse it, and in the end, those who suffer most are the very citizens who elected them. Candidates can easily identify this theme.

Candidates should avoid defining or repeating words from the question in their introduction as this makes it irrelevant. The body should have atleast four paragraphs. Each paragraph must include three key elements: a topic sentence, illustrations and a link. Here is a sample paragraph based on the relationship between Comrade Melusi, a citizen and Bomber, a leader, drawn from the question above.

Comrade Melusi suffers because of Bomber’s bad leadership. The two men fought the colonialists together for Zimbabwe’s independence andcalled each other comrades. After independence, Bomber became the President.

One would have expected Bomber to appoint Melusi to government but he betrayed him refusing him a poast on tribal grounds. Melusi is a Ndebele; Bomber is Shona.

When Melusi later vied for Presidency to oppose Bomber, the incumbent rigged the election and secured an unassailable victory. To punish Melusi, Bomber sent a hit squad to his house and Melusi’s wife, Ziliza, was murdered.

A common mistake candidates make is mixing different characters in one paragraph. Such essays appear unfocused and earn low or no marks. Finally, an essay must have a conclusion which is a brief summary of the discussion.

The writer teaches English and Literature at St Charles Lwanga High School, Thika