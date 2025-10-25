×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KCSE Literature questions no one dares to ask, but should

By Prof Egara Kabaji | Oct. 25, 2025
Student celebrate as KCSE were released by the Education Cabinet secretary.[FILE/Standard]

In last week’s installment, I argued that our teaching of literature at all levels of education is wanting. While we test students’ ability to identify themes, stylistic devices, and authorial inventions, we hardly help them create literature. Since then, I have received an avalanche of comments and a fair share of abuses. My Facebook profile shows that over 150,000 people engaged with that article. The conversation it sparked tells me that literature still stirs the nation’s soul.

Today, I wish to advance the argument further by examining how we test and assess literature. I do this by imagining the questions that should be asked but never are. Our candidates will soon face the following set texts: Fathers of NationsThe SamaritanThe Artist of the Floating World, and Parliament of Owls. They will answer the same predictable questions: identify themes, explain irony, describe character traits, and comment on authorial intention.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

National Exams English Literature KCSE Exams KNEC
.

Latest Stories

From pain to purpose: Breast cancer survivors turn their scars to courage
From pain to purpose: Breast cancer survivors turn their scars to courage
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Is it grief or guilt that in death, we find grace we denied in life
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
1 hr ago
Raila's exit lays bare Kenya's political warriors and parasites
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Irony of death: Both haters and lovers gathered to mourn Raila
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Irony of death: Both haters and lovers gathered to mourn Raila
Raila's exit lays bare Kenya's political warriors and parasites
By Barrack Muluka 1 hr ago
Raila's exit lays bare Kenya's political warriors and parasites
Raila, the man who held ODM together and its members in line
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Raila, the man who held ODM together and its members in line
University students lead exam scam syndicate ring
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
University students lead exam scam syndicate ring
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved