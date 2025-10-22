KNEC begins 2025 national examinations for 3.4 million learners

Ngara Girls students during a past national examination. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Ministry of Education, through the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), has begun administering the 2025 national assessments and examinations, which will run from October 21 to November 21, 2025.

This year’s series involves 3,424,836 learners across Grade 6, Grade 9 and Form 4.

They include 1,298,089 candidates for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), 1,130,669 for the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and 996,078 for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

To ensure smooth administration, KNEC has engaged 342,687 contracted professionals, including centre managers, supervisors, invigilators, security officers, and officials from both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Interior.

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba said the ministry has adopted a multi-agency approach involving key institutions such as the Ministry of ICT, the Teachers Service Commission, and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Ogamba assured the public that all examination materials have been secured and warned against the circulation of fake papers.

He revealed that several suspects have been arrested, urging the public to report any suspicious activity through KNEC toll-free lines 0800721410 and 0800724900, or report police misconduct to IPOA via 1559.

He commended schools, teachers, parents, and learners for their preparation and urged all parties to uphold honesty and integrity during the examination period.