Speaker summons Education CS over delayed school funds

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has directed Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba Migos to appear before the House on Wednesday afternoon to explain the delayed disbursement of capitation funds to schools.

Wetang’ula emphasized that commitments made before Parliament must be honored, instructing Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah to ensure the CS appears to respond to MPs’ concerns.

During debate, lawmakers expressed frustration over what they termed as laxity by Cabinet Secretaries in addressing issues affecting key sectors, including education.

They demanded accountability for unfulfilled promises and delays in releasing essential funds.

Marakwet East MP David Bowen said the government should prioritize school capitation funds as recurrent expenditure.

“The CS for Education was here last week and promised to release funds for learners. Why has this not been done?” he asked, urging the Budget Committee to treat the matter as urgent.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari suggested possible mismanagement at the Education Ministry, questioning how funds would be utilized when students are already being sent home due to financial constraints.

The CS, who appeared before Parliament last week, had pledged to address the lecturers’ strike, release school capitation, and resolve other ministry issues.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said Parliament must ensure the executive fulfills its obligations.

“What Cabinet Secretaries commit before the House must be implemented. If the CS didn’t mean what he said, then he is not serious about his work,” Ichung’wah stated, adding that Migos should clarify whether the Treasury is responsible for the delays.

Minority Leader Junet Mohamed warned that failure to provide satisfactory answers could force Parliament to exercise its constitutional oversight powers against the CS.