Meru University student arrested for allegedly selling fake exam papers

Detectives recovered 29 Airtel SIM cards, six mobile phones, two laptops, and several Safaricom and Telkom SIM cards, among other items

Detectives from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) have arrested a university student accused of running an online scam selling fake examination papers.

The suspect is identified as Chrispinus Nandafu Naisuma, a fourth-year student at Meru University of Science and Technology.

He was arrested in Kianjai, Tigania West Sub-County, after a meticulously planned operation by detectives.

According to investigators, Nandafu is the mastermind behind a syndicate operating under the banner “The Teacher’s KNEC Exam 2025.”

He reportedly used multiple online identities — including Dr Ibrahim, Madam Salim, Chat GPT, and Violent Kathini Mwendwa to dupe unsuspecting Kenyans into buying fake exam papers.

During the operation, detectives recovered 29 Airtel SIM cards, six mobile phones, two laptops, and several Safaricom and Telkom SIM cards, among other items believed to have been used in the scam.

Nandafu is currently in custody and will be arraigned once investigations are complete.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and KNEC have since intensified a nationwide crackdown on individuals and syndicates peddling fake examination materials. The public has been warned of fraudsters and reminded that all official examinations are securely administered under strict integrity measures.