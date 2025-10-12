×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Meru University student arrested for allegedly selling fake exam papers

By Sharon Wanga | Oct. 12, 2025
Detectives recovered 29 Airtel SIM cards, six mobile phones, two laptops, and several Safaricom and Telkom SIM cards, among other items

Detectives from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) have arrested a university student accused of running an online scam selling fake examination papers.

The suspect is identified as Chrispinus Nandafu Naisuma, a fourth-year student at Meru University of Science and Technology.

He was arrested in Kianjai, Tigania West Sub-County, after a meticulously planned operation by detectives.

According to investigators, Nandafu is the mastermind behind a syndicate operating under the banner “The Teacher’s KNEC Exam 2025.” 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He reportedly used multiple online identities — including Dr Ibrahim, Madam Salim, Chat GPT, and Violent Kathini Mwendwa to dupe unsuspecting Kenyans into buying fake exam papers.

During the operation, detectives recovered 29 Airtel SIM cards, six mobile phones, two laptops, and several Safaricom and Telkom SIM cards, among other items believed to have been used in the scam.

Nandafu is currently in custody and will be arraigned once investigations are complete.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and KNEC have since intensified a nationwide crackdown on individuals and syndicates peddling fake examination materials. The public has been warned of fraudsters and reminded that all official examinations are securely administered under strict integrity measures.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fake Exam Papers National Exams 2025 University Student Arrested
.

Latest Stories

Omphalocele: When babies are born with organs outside the body
Omphalocele: When babies are born with organs outside the body
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
6 mins ago
Muturi says privatisation plan is plunder disguised as reform
National
By Irene Githinji
6 mins ago
How crime scene interference helps criminals to walk away scot-free
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
6 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How debt burden is denying the sick critical services
By David Odongo 6 mins ago
How debt burden is denying the sick critical services
Kin of activists missing in Uganda pile pressure on Ruto to secure their release
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 6 mins ago
Kin of activists missing in Uganda pile pressure on Ruto to secure their release
How crime scene interference helps criminals to walk away scot-free
By Hudson Gumbihi 6 mins ago
How crime scene interference helps criminals to walk away scot-free
Mystery of man at the centre of Nakuru's prime property dispute
By Julius Chepkwony 6 mins ago
Mystery of man at the centre of Nakuru's prime property dispute
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved