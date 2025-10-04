KNEC plans calmer exam season with reduced police presence

An Administration Police officer searches KCSE candidates at Othaya Boys High School in Nyeri South Sub-county, as they entered examination room to sit for the national examinations on October 19, 2015. [File, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced a significant reduction in police deployment during this year’s administration of the Grade Nine examinations.

KNEC Chief Executive Dr David Njengere revealed that there will be no police officers present during the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA). For the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), only one police officer will be deployed per centre, tasked with collecting and returning examination scripts from storage containers.

Previously, two police officers were assigned to each centre during the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations. This year, however, only KCSE centres will continue to have two officers present.

Dr Njengere explained that the reduced police presence for KJSEA and KPSEA aims to create a more normal and conducive environment for candidates.

“Security officers will be engaged only where absolutely necessary,” he said, adding that in areas facing security challenges, one officer will handle exam material distribution to storage containers.

This change will relieve thousands of police officers from exam duties; in past years, up to 70,000 officers were deployed for national exams.

A total of 1,130,669 candidates are registered for the KJSEA, the first exit assessment at the end of Junior Secondary School. KPSEA will see 1,298,089 candidates registered. The exams will run from Friday, October 17, to Friday, November 21, 2025.

Briefings for supervisors, invigilators, and centre managers will begin on Monday, October 6.

For the KCSE examinations, KNEC will involve 10,765 centre managers, 12,126 supervisors, 54,782 invigilators, 22,247 security officers, and 2,692 drivers.

KJSEA and KPSEA will be managed by 24,213 centre managers, 26,479 supervisors, and 125,492 invigilators, marking the largest number of exam officials ever deployed in Kenya.

Dr Njengere confirmed that this year, only a single police officer will be deployed for collecting and delivering exam papers for the inaugural Grade Nine assessments.

In total, 22,247 officers will be involved across all exams, with police presence mainly concentrated at KCSE centres. At least two officers will be present at every KCSE exam centre, while 2,568 officers will secure storage containers.

KJSEA candidates will answer personalised question papers bearing their names and index numbers. They must sign the paper and a perforated counterfoil, which will be detached and packed separately after each session.

For enhanced security, KNEC will pilot the use of digital smart padlocks on 250 out of 642 storage containers holding exam materials.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Evaleen Mitei announced the recall of all field officers currently on leave to ensure smooth examination administration.