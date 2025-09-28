×
The Standard

CS Ogamba makes key appointments in education sector

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 28, 2025
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced  new appointments and reappointments to various education and science institutions, reinforcing the government’s

commitment to strengthening governance and reforms in the sector.

In a Gazette notice dated September 26, 2025, the CS named Zephania Koech as a member of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) for a four-year term.

The appointment comes just two weeks before the start of KCSE, KJSEA, and KPSEA examinations, amid heightened scrutiny on exam credibility.

At the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Kennedy Otieno, Stephen Kubai, and Josephat Kemboi were appointed to the council for three years, while Saida Ali Aden was

reappointed for another term.

Ogamba said the appointments underscore the government’s focus on equity and inclusivity in special needs education.

The Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA) saw Dr. Pius Kimani Mutisya reappointed as chairperson for three years, with new members

Dr. Florah Fedha, Dr. Joseph Wambua, Allan Sitima, Abdijibar Sanay, Jenniffer Bosibori, Joseph Magudah Okhaba, Betty Abiero, and Tom Ngeri joining the board.

In addition, Dr. Edna Musyoki was named to the council of the Kenya Education Management Institute (KEMI) for three years, while Dr. Lucy Jepchoge Rono was appointed to the

National Biosafety Authority (NBA) board for three years effective August 29, 2025.

The CS said the changes are designed to bolster leadership, enhance reforms, and strengthen oversight across critical institutions in the education and science sectors.

How St Aquinas turned the tide on teenage pregnancies
Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
Jubilee's party comeback bid rattles Gachagua, opposition
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested
