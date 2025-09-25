Kenya students shine in Germany with EcoBlu innovation

rec From Right- Esbon Ogeto and Bettinah Maruti [Centre] displays certificates of recognition after winning at the competitoon on September 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

Two Mount Kenya University (MKU) student innovators have lifted Kenya’s flag high after emerging top at a business innovation competition in Leipzig, Germany.

Esbon Ogeto and Bettinah Maruti impressed judges with their start-up, EcoBlu, which was named the most investment-worthy project, for its unique approach to water access

challenges.

Their idea stood out during a high-stakes pitch presentation that marked the end of the training programme hosted at Leipzig University’s SEPT Competence Centre.

The programme featured rigorous sessions in business planning, financial modelling, market potential assessment, and pitch development.

The contest, held last week under the African Centre for Career Enhancement and Skills Support (ACCESS) programme, brought together students from five African universities for

two weeks of intensive entrepreneurship training.

Beyond technical knowledge, it created a platform for peer learning, cultural exchange, and exposure to Europe’s thriving innovation ecosystem.

Dr. Henry Yatich, ACCESS Project Coordinator at the university said the win reflect the institution’s dedication to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and addressing youth employability

challenges.

“Through Access Kenya, MKU continues to build the next generation of innovators by offering mentorship, training, and global exposure. The duo’s success is a testament to the

brilliance and resilience of our students,” Dr. Yatich said.

ECOBLUE is a fully off-grid Atmospheric Water Harvesting System offering decentralized water solutions efficiently.

Dr. Yatich, further said the win highlights MKU’s growing reputation for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Our primary mission is to increase access to clean, safe drinking water to ASAL communities across the world,” he said.

From Left standing- Esbon Ogeto [Seventh] and Bettinah Maruti alongside other winners displays certificates of recognition after the competitoon on September 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

The university has pledged further support through its Incubation and Innovation Centre, including prototype testing, intellectual property protection, and international market access

through the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI).

We are actively developing our second-generation prototype that will serve as a premium outdoor water solution gadget for the European market. We are also undergoing an

accelerator program at MKU’s Innovation and Incubation Hub,” Dr Yatish said.

Alongside 10 affiliate universities, MKU is scaling up the momentum by hosting a national business innovation challenge titled “Innovate for Impact: Scaling Kenyan MSMEs through

SDG 9” next month.

“This challenge invites student applicants to present solutions that empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Kenya. Let’s continue to celebrate and support the

brilliance of our students as they transform ideas into impactful ventures,” Dr Yatish added.

The AGEA Start-up Class, part of the ACCESS 2.0 project, was fully funded by the European Union and took place from September 3–13, 2025.

It supported 12 innovators from Kenya, Ghana, Benin, and Rwanda in developing market-ready business models from science-based projects.

Other participating start-ups included Harcourt Agri-Eco Farm (Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Kenya), ObstaMed (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science

& Technology, Ghana), WaxFarm (University for Development Studies, Ghana), BIOS Benin and Tak-Avipack (University of Abomey Calavi, Benin), and DailyPlus (Rwanda).

The competition aim at bridging the gap between academic research and market applications by equipping young Africans with entrepreneurial skills.

“ACCESS is about preparing African graduates for the future by creating jobs and turning ideas into impact,” an official statement from Leipzig University read.

Participants engaged with Leipzig University’s SMILE start-up community, networked with local innovators, and attended the IFA-Berlin international fair, the world’s largest trade fair

for consumer electronics and technology.

They also participated in the iN4iN International Conference, gaining deeper insights into global business trends.