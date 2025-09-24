Lecturers take fight for better pay to Parliament

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology lecturers protest at the institution during the ongoing nationwide strike, on September 17, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa Standard]

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has presented the lecturers grievances to Parliament, as the strike enters the second week.

Uasu Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said lecturers will not return to class until the government pays the full arrears of two Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), amounting to more than Sh7.9 billion.

“We want nothing less than full payment. We have been patient for too long, but government promises have turned into endless delays,” he said outside Parliament on Tuesday.

Lawmakers have now waded into the standoff. Tinderet MP Julius Melly, who chairs the National Assembly’s Education Committee, pledged to push the government to honour the agreements.

“When two parties enter into a contract, they must honour it. We are going to meet with UASU leaders so that we can discuss your grievances. As Education Committee we will pursue your demands as we have previously done,” said Melly.

Baringo MP Joseph Makilabu warned that students were paying a high price for the lecturers strike.

“We have heard the cry of children of Kenya who are not able to study because of a failed agreement. Once the petition is received, we will present it to the Education Committee and involve you in the process. This matter must be resolved once and for all,” he said.

But Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has ordered lecturers to return to work or face disciplinary action.

“Court orders are to be obeyed or else you will be in contempt. We have released Sh.2.5 billion to address grievances raised, and all issues can be resolved without paralysing learning,” Ogamba said.

The government maintains that Treasury has released Sh2.5 billion for Phase Two of the 2021–2025 CBAs, but lecturers argue that arrears from the 2017 CBA remain unsettled.

“The State has failed lecturers. Our arrears under the 2017 CBA remain unpaid despite a favourable court ruling,” said Dr Maloba Wekesa, UASU University of Nairobi Chapter Secretary.

Pressure is now mounting on the government and Parliament to resolve the deadlock before an entire academic year is lost.

The ripple effects are being felt hardest by students, who have been left stranded. At the Technical University of Mombasa, students have threatened to join the strike if lecturers’ dues are not settled.

“First years just reported last week, but there are no classes. Parents are paying rent and fees for nothing. If the government does not pay lecturers, students will join the strike,” warned TUM students’ president Joseph Oloo.

Third-year UoN student Michael Koech lamented that lecturers strikes had disrupted every stage of his studies.

“Since I joined, there’s been a strike every year. Exams are pushed, holidays ruined. For three years, I’ve spent Christmas studying for January exams instead of being with family,” he said.

Egerton University fourth-year student Mercy Moraa said her graduation is in limbo due to persistent lecturers strikes.

“We have had a big share of the strike. Our lessons deferred and I don’t know if we will be graduating any time soon,” she said.