Government appoints conciliator to resolve university staff strike dispute

UASU Secretary General Dr. Constantine Wasonga address the press on government failure to honour the CBAs. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The government has moved to end the standoff between public universities and staff unions by appointing a conciliator to lead talks, following a court order that suspended the

ongoing strike.

In a letter dated September 19, 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection named Richard Litaba from Labour Headquarters as the conciliator, in compliance with a directive

from the Employment and Labour Relations Court. The ruling halted the strike temporarily pending conciliation.

Chief Industrial Relations Officer Millicent Muli said the appointment signaled the government’s commitment to dialogue. “We urge all parties to submit proposals in good faith to

allow the process to succeed,” she stated.

Litaba has since summoned the Inter-Public Universities Councils’ Consultative Forum (IPUCCF), the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), the Kenya Universities Staff Union

(KUSU), and KUDHEIHA Workers to a conciliation meeting set for September 24 at NSSF House in Nairobi.

UASU confirmed it had already submitted its proposals, with Secretary General Dr. Constantine Wasonga emphasizing the need to prioritize staff welfare. “Our members’ welfare

cannot continue to be sidelined while they deliver critical services,” he said.

The dispute centers on unresolved arrears under the 2021–2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), negotiations for the 2025–2029 CBA, and compliance with rulings on the

2017–2021 CBA.

IPUCCF, however, insists progress has been made. In a memorandum dated September 23, committee chair Prof. Fred Simiyu Barasa said arrears under the 2021–2025 CBA had

been fully settled for eligible staff, noting that KUDHEIHA Workers had already suspended their strike after acknowledging payment. He added that negotiations for the 2025–2029

CBA were underway, with guidance from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission expected by September 30.

Education stakeholders have urged compromise to prevent further disruption to the academic calendar. “The strike has affected students, parents, and universities. What we need

now is constructive engagement that respects lecturers while safeguarding learners’ futures,” a Ministry of Education official said.

The outcome of the September 24 talks will be critical in determining whether industrial peace returns to public universities.

But while speaking in Mombasa during a stakeholder forum on teacher training and employment, Educatio CS Julius Ogamba urged dons to resume to work as negotiations are going on.

"We have done a lot in the sector and we have agreed that all grievances can be discussed without us going on strike which affects our learners," said Ogamba.

The CS revealed that the government had already released Sh2.5 billion to address the lecturers’ grievances.