The Standard

University staff urged to end strike after receiving Sh2.7b dues

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 18, 2025
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The government has called on university staff unions to end their ongoing strike, insisting it has met its obligations under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In a statement issued Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the government had already disbursed Sh2.73 billion in line with the 2021–2025 CBA and had duly notified the unions before the industrial action began.

“Regrettably, the strike has disrupted teaching and learning in our universities, affecting hundreds of thousands of students despite the government’s good faith,” Ogamba said.

Earlier in the day, the Employment and Labour Relations Court ordered the suspension of the strike pending a conciliation process. 

The Cabinet Secretary urged the unions to comply with the court order and resume duties to pave the way for dialogue.

Ogamba reiterated the government’s commitment to constructive engagement with union leaders to safeguard staff welfare while ensuring seamless operations in universities.

