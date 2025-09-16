Lecturers stand ground on strike as Treasury releases Sh2.5b

UASU leaders during a press briefing where they indicated on downing tools as they start countrywide strike. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Treasury has released Sh2.5 billion to settle part of lecturers’ salary arrears in a last‑minute attempt to avert a nationwide strike set to begin at midnight on Tuesday, September 16.

In a letter to the University Academic Staff Union (UASU), Treasury urged the union to suspend the strike as the funds are processed.

However, UASU has maintained the industrial action will proceed until the money reflects in lecturers’ accounts and the government addresses two unresolved issues — Sh8.8 billion arrears from the 2017–2021 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the start of talks for the 2025–2029 CBA.

The dispute stems from years of delayed implementation of CBAs between UASU and the government.

Under the 2017–2021 CBA, lecturers are owed Sh8.8 billion in arrears. The 2021–2025 CBA, valued at Sh9.7 billion, was to be paid in three tranches, but only the first instalment was honoured, with the rest repeatedly delayed.

UASU has accused the government of breaking earlier return‑to‑work deals that temporarily ended strikes in 2024 and early 2025.

The union says the delays have left thousands of lecturers financially strained and disrupted academic calendars across Kenya’s 35 public universities.

The planned strike, backed by 41 public universities, is the latest in a series of industrial actions that have tested the government’s commitment to higher education funding and staff welfare.