The Standard

JKUAT's Dr. Frida Simba appointed to Bandari Maritime Academy Board

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 15, 2025
Dr. Fridah Simba appointed to the Board of the Bandari Maritime Academy.

The Director of the JKUAT Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institute, Dr. Fridah Simba, has been appointed to the Board of the Bandari Maritime Academy.

The appointment was made by the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Ali Joho, through Gazette Notice No. 12020 dated August 29, 2025.

The new role signals a broader push to align vocational education with Kenya’s national development priorities, particularly in harnessing opportunities within the blue economy.

Dr. Simba will serve a three-year term alongside three other board members.

Her inclusion is seen as a strategic move to strengthen Kenya’s maritime education and training, a sector that is increasingly vital to the country’s blue economy agenda.

The government has emphasized the importance of developing a skilled workforce to support sustainable growth in the maritime industry.

By drawing on the expertise of TVET professionals, the academy aims to enhance its training programs to better meet industry needs.

Dr. Simba said she was honored by the appointment and committed to making a meaningful contribution.

“I am thrilled to join the Bandari Maritime Academy’s board and contribute my expertise to the growth and development of Kenya’s maritime sector. I look forward to working closely with the academy to deliver high-quality training and education that meets industry needs,” she said.

Her appointment was welcomed by JKUAT Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victoria Wambui Ngumi, who described it as both a personal milestone and an institutional achievement.

“This appointment reflects Dr. Simba’s excellence as well as JKUAT’s growing influence in shaping national development through skills training. We are proud of her recognition and confident that she will make a strong impact,” Prof. Ngumi said.

The Bandari Maritime Academy, based in Mombasa, is a premier institution offering specialized training in maritime-related fields.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

