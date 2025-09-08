×
The Standard

Why 50:30:20 school capitaion model is coming to an end

By Lewis Nyaundi | Sep. 8, 2025
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba during an interview in Nairobi, on September 4, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Nairobi]

The government could soon scrap the long-standing 50:30:20 funding formula for schools and will now tie disbursements directly to revenue collection in a bid to end the perennial cash crunch that has crippled learning. 

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the old formula, which saw schools receive 50 per cent of their funds in the first term, 30 per cent in the second, and 20 percent in the third, is unworkable because the school calendar was constantly out of step with the national financial year.

