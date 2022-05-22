× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

18 years after KCPE, Fatuma Hajji graduates with a business management degree

EDUCATION
By Peterson Githaiga | May 22nd 2022 | 3 min read
Fatuma Hajji, a top performer in the 1994 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), during her graduation ceremony at the East African University 18 years later on Saturday. Fatuma got married after her parents failed to raise her secondary school fees. Twelve years later, she registered as a private candidate and sat her KCSE, passed, and joined university. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

She was a top performer in the 1994 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) but got married after her parents failed to raise her secondary school fees.

Twelve years later, Fatuma Hajji registered as a private candidate, sat her KCSE, passed and joined university.

Fatuma, who made news for writing her KCSE at a boys-only school in Garissa County, has finally graduated.

On Saturday Fatuma graduated with a degree in Business Management (Human resource option) at the East African University in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

After her graduation, she talked to Saturday Standard. With several children to raise, many in Fatuma's situation would have given up on the dream of acquiring even a high school certificate. But, nothing would stand in her way.

KEEP READING

The Garissa County government, where Fatuma was nominated as a Member of the County Assembly, is celebrating her extraordinary achievement that was almost shattered by lack of finances.

"After I did well in my KCPE, I was admitted to Moi Girls High School, but I could not raise school fees.

Fatuma Hajji with her husband Abdinasir Keynan during her graduation ceremony at the East African University [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

My father had died. My mother could not raise the required amount, and my relatives could not help. One of my uncles told me to sell my admission to a national school to someone else, which was not transferable,'' she told the Saturday Standard.

 "Back then, bursaries and scholarships were unheard of, so I opted to get married in 1995 because there was no one to help out," she recalls.

"After giving birth to my second baby in 1998, I talked to my husband, Abdinasir Keynan, who supported my idea.

I have always known the importance of education. I always tell my women friends the importance of education."

She says most people in north-eastern Kenya are yet to appreciate the importance of education.

Her husband hired teachers to tutor her privately at home, and in 2008 she enrolled for KCSE at Boys Town Secondary School.

''Parents should be interested in the performance of their children because if they don’t, the children won’t care'' Fatuma says.

Being a mother of six children Fatuma has been competing with her children in matters academic.

 Her first-born son Mohammed Keynan is also set to graduate with a degree in medicine, while her daughter Samira Keynan is a first-year medical student at Kenyatta University.

 "I had an accord with my son that we both join university when he finished school in three years. He had promised me that he would get a straight ‘A’ and I believe him. My daughter was too, an A student'' she noted.

"Education is important for girls and as a parent, I have to be a role model,'' says Fatuma.

Her children say they were also inspired by their father to join university. The father, a veterinary surgeon from the University of Nairobi, says Fatuma's success transcends personal achievement.

"Fatuma has shown women and men how desire can bring achievement. When the exam results were out, she was proud. It symbolised that women can make it. That it is never late. She has made history," says her husband.

Share this story
Russia bans over 900 Americans from visiting
According to CNN, Russia has also targeted Hollywood, with actor Morgan Freeman and actor/filmmaker Rob Reiner making the list.
Hurry to appoint Secretary to the Cabinet, Duale tells Uhuru
Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to move with speed and appoint the Secretary to the Cabinet.

MOST READ

Cate Waruguru: Be assured that I'll still be an MP in the next Parliament
Cate Waruguru: Be assured that I'll still be an MP in the next Parliament

POLITICS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
ECDE teachers to earn better pay under new hiring terms

By James Munyeki | 17 hours ago

ECDE teachers to earn better pay under new hiring terms
Man pleads for help to enrol daughter to school

By Esther Dianah | 19 hours ago

Man pleads for help to enrol daughter to school
9,000 students from poor families receive Elimu scholarships

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 1 day ago

9,000 students from poor families receive Elimu scholarships
Silent crisis as Form One students flock schools without tuition fees

By Nathan Ochunge | 1 day ago

Silent crisis as Form One students flock schools without tuition fees

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC