Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: Here's how the school has performed

Students of Oriwo Boys’ High School in Homa Bay County celebrating after the institution’s 2021 KCSE results were released on May 13, 2022. [Standard]

After one month of being on the edge over the possibility of missing out on the 2021 KCSE results, the students and teachers of Oriwo Boys’ High School in Homa Bay County have a reason to smile.

The school’s results had been withheld to allow KNEC and the Ministry of Education complete investigations into allegations of exam malpractice.

Five hundred and forty-nine (549) candidates wrote the tests at the institution.

The school has scored a mean grade of 8.215 (B minus), with ten of the leading candidates posting a mean grade of A-(minus).

Out of the 549 candidates, 10 had A-(minus), 61 B+(plus), 152 B (plain), 167 B-(minus), 130 C+(plus), 26 C (plain) and two C-(minus).

Twenty-eight (28) of the students did not attain the minimum university admission grade of C+ (plus), meaning the school took 521 candidates (95.1 per cent) to university.

The 2021 KCSE results were released on April 23, with the Education ministry saying at least 440 candidates were being investigated for allegedly engaging in exam irregularities.

On Friday evening, May 13, when Oriwo Boys’ High School finally received their results, students and teachers of the institution broke into song and dance, celebrating the results, which would easily place them among Kenya’s 100 top schools in the 2021 KCSE exam.

Oriwo Boys’ High School principal Maurice Ouma Okal told The Standard that the last one month has been a nervous one for the institution’s fraternity.

The school is located at Kandiege in Rachuonyo North Sub-county, Homa Bay County.

Share this story