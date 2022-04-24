Tide turns in Nyanza, giants trounced in exam results

Nyabururu Girls teachers celebrate after the release of 2021 KCSE results, April 23, 2022. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Nyanza’s little-known schools defied odds and posted excellent results similar to the country’s academic giants.

The region’s top academic guns also registered exemplary results. Maranda High and Maseno School were among the top performers after recording a huge number of students with A plain.

Although none of the schools produced a top student among the best 15 nationally, a number of schools in the region registered good results.

Among the schools that placed the region in the national limelight include Nyakeore Secondary in Kisii. It was listed among the top-performing sub-county schools. The institution registered 65.2 points.

In Bondo, little-known Akoko Secondary produced the second-best student nationally in the sub-county schools category. Eric Owino scored A plain of 83.7 points. John Ojea, the principal, said the performance was a result of hard work.

It was the first time in the school’s history that a student scored an A. “We have never had a student with A plain.” Owino, a few teachers, and villagers took their celebrations to Bondo town.

Maranda appeared to have escaped the impact of frequent unrest that rocked the school last year. The institution recorded a mean grade of 9.14, with 30 students scoring straight As. Some 141 students also scored A- while 139 students scored B+, placing Maranda among the top performers nationally.

For the better part of last year, classes at Maranda were disrupted on several occasions following cases of suspected arson. Maranda High School recorded a mean grade of 9.14.[Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

At Maseno School, although the institution was yet to get full results by the time of going to press, deputy principal Ochieng Nyawach said 20 students had scored straight As. The institution had 574 candidates.

“We have already gotten results for about two-thirds of our learners and so far we have 20 A plains and 74 A-,” Nyawach said. In last year’s exams, the school registered a mean grade of 9.6. Although they were yet to get their full results, they were optimistic that they would surpass their last mean grade.

Kisumu Girls had two students with A plain while at Kisumu Boys, John Ricy and Laban Ogendo also got A. Kanga High School, another top gun, had three students with A plain.

The institution was also yet to get its full results. At Kisii High, Wesley Ochieng got an A. St Kizito Nyansiongo Boys, which had lost its space among academic giants, registered the best performance to reclaim the top spot in Nyamira.

The school managed to send all its 229 candidates to university, except one who scored C plain. Principal Ezekiel Okeyo said the school had lost its glory due to indiscipline and lack of motivation.

The school registered a mean of 9.3013 with nine A-, 88 B+ and 100 B. Kanga High in Migori registered 23 candidates with A. Three students had 84 points, two had 83 points, 13 got 82 points and five got 81 points.

Reuben Oluoch, the principal, said the results were an immense improvement compared to last year when only four candidates scored A. “We saw it coming because our boys were focused.”

In the previous year, the school had a mean score of 9.06. Its target in the released results was 9.5. “With 23 A we believe the mean score will be higher,” the principal said. Kanga High in Migori registered 23 candidates with A.[Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

Nyabururu Girls bounced back to its academic glory with a mean of 8.84 up from last year’s 7.8. The school recorded seven students with A and 32 A-. Some 82 candidates had B+ and 87 B. The school had 388 candidates; one student who had missed her exam died.

Pretty Awuor, Mwango Faith, Nyambane Brenda, Priscila Jebet, Nancy Nyaboke, Bethronel Onkeo, and Valerie Nyaboke all scored A.

Principal Joyce Orioki said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the students showed great determination. “We are celebrating amidst mourning after losing one of our candidates who died on Friday. These results are due to the hardworking team of teachers and self-discipline.”

Riokindo Boys in Kisii continued with its exemplary performance in the past five years with a mean of 8.60 after registering 483 candidates.

Some 437 students got direct university entry grades. Eight students got A-, 54 got B+ while 200 got B. Nyakoiba Secondary recorded a mean of 8.41 with 252 students getting direct university entry grades.

Nyakongo Boys in Nyamira had a mean of 8.721 while Kebirigo in Nyamira also posted a mean of 9.174. Kiage Tumaini Boys, a private school in Kisii, had a mean of 8.9 with all its 40 students getting direct university entry grades.

The director, Joseph Kiage, said the school has continued to post better results since its inception. “The result is a clear indication of the good work our parents and teachers undertake.”

Mbita High School, Agoro Sare High School, Orero Boys and Asumbi Girls emerged as top performers in Homa Bay County.

Share this story