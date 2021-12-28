× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

George Magoha: Competency Based Curriculum is here to stay.

EDUCATION
By Moses Baya | December 28th 2021
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof. George Magoha (right) receives a gift from the chairman of Kenya Primary Schools Headteachers Association, Johnson Nzioka, during the headteachers' 17th annual delegates conference at Sheikh Zayed Children Welfare Centre in Mombasa. The theme of the conference is ' The headteacher: Leading in crises, Reimagining the future'. 8,000 headteachers are at the conference. December 28, 2021. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Education CS George Magoha told off those opposed to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) saying it is well-funded by the Kenyan government and working world over.

Speaking during the 17th Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association Annual Delegates Conference in Mombasa, Magoha said all schools will receive their monies by next week when schools re-open.

Magoha at the same time hailed reforms in KNEC which have brought back the lost glory to the once vibrant examination institution.

PS Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr Julius Jwan, echoed the same sentiments while urging parents to take charge of their children, especially during holidays.

Jwan said some parents do not want their children at home.

KEEP READING

National chairman Kenya Parents Association Nicholas Maiyo urged all stakeholders to play their roles well in the education of children.

Maiyo said there were challenges experienced in the sector especially drug abuse and homosexuality.

Over 5,000 headteachers are attending the conference which closes on Thursday.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Champions Gohil, Mongeli on top as Kenya National Chess Championships heats up
Defending champion Mehul Gohil and Woman Fide Master (WFM) Sasha Mongeli are currently leading the race in the ongoing 2021 Kenya National Chess Champ
Nick Salat’s mum: The woman who sold everything, legitimately, to feed her 10 children
Elizabeth Chekoech’s burial on Tuesday was attended by, among others, KANU chairperson Gideon Moi.

MOST READ

Woman loses three kin in crash while 11 perish at Coast blackspot
Woman loses three kin in crash while 11 perish at Coast blackspot

NYANZA

By Eric Abuga and Patrick Beja

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Headteachers troop to Mombasa for annual delegates conference

By Joackim Bwana | 16 hours ago

Headteachers troop to Mombasa for annual delegates conference
Covid pandemic blamed for indiscipline in learning institutions

By Augustine Oduor | 23 hours ago

Covid pandemic blamed for indiscipline in learning institutions
Teacher makes music, dance and drama fun for deaf pupils

By Edward Kosut | 1 day ago

Teacher makes music, dance and drama fun for deaf pupils
How to manage your children's screen time during holidays

By The Conversation | 1 day ago

How to manage your children's screen time during holidays

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC