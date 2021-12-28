George Magoha: Competency Based Curriculum is here to stay.
EDUCATION
By Moses Baya
| December 28th 2021
Education CS George Magoha told off those opposed to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) saying it is well-funded by the Kenyan government and working world over.
Speaking during the 17th Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association Annual Delegates Conference in Mombasa, Magoha said all schools will receive their monies by next week when schools re-open.
Magoha at the same time hailed reforms in KNEC which have brought back the lost glory to the once vibrant examination institution.
PS Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr Julius Jwan, echoed the same sentiments while urging parents to take charge of their children, especially during holidays.
Jwan said some parents do not want their children at home.
KEEP READING
National chairman Kenya Parents Association Nicholas Maiyo urged all stakeholders to play their roles well in the education of children.
Maiyo said there were challenges experienced in the sector especially drug abuse and homosexuality.
Over 5,000 headteachers are attending the conference which closes on Thursday.
RELATED VIDEOS
Champions Gohil, Mongeli on top as Kenya National Chess Championships heats upDefending champion Mehul Gohil and Woman Fide Master (WFM) Sasha Mongeli are currently leading the race in the ongoing 2021 Kenya National Chess Champ
Nick Salat’s mum: The woman who sold everything, legitimately, to feed her 10 childrenElizabeth Chekoech’s burial on Tuesday was attended by, among others, KANU chairperson Gideon Moi.
MOST READ
Woman loses three kin in crash while 11 perish at Coast blackspot
NYANZA
- Passengers cheat death after Modern Coast bus catches fire
WESTERN
- Mt Kenya running mates might not earn Raila, Ruto extra votes
OPINION
- Denial of services is a violation of human rights, Catholic clergy
CENTRAL
By Mose Sammy
- Places to visit this holiday season that cost less than Sh1,000
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Kenyans on Twitter surprise man with Sh20,000 after viral post
NATIONAL