George Magoha: Competency Based Curriculum is here to stay.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof. George Magoha (right) receives a gift from the chairman of Kenya Primary Schools Headteachers Association, Johnson Nzioka, during the headteachers' 17th annual delegates conference at Sheikh Zayed Children Welfare Centre in Mombasa. The theme of the conference is ' The headteacher: Leading in crises, Reimagining the future'. 8,000 headteachers are at the conference. December 28, 2021. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Education CS George Magoha told off those opposed to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) saying it is well-funded by the Kenyan government and working world over.

Speaking during the 17th Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association Annual Delegates Conference in Mombasa, Magoha said all schools will receive their monies by next week when schools re-open.

Magoha at the same time hailed reforms in KNEC which have brought back the lost glory to the once vibrant examination institution.

PS Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr Julius Jwan, echoed the same sentiments while urging parents to take charge of their children, especially during holidays.

Jwan said some parents do not want their children at home.

National chairman Kenya Parents Association Nicholas Maiyo urged all stakeholders to play their roles well in the education of children.

Maiyo said there were challenges experienced in the sector especially drug abuse and homosexuality.

Over 5,000 headteachers are attending the conference which closes on Thursday.

Share this story